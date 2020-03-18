Counting the media-propagated coronavirus lies

by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2020

It would be nice if concerned Americans could get reliable information on the coronavirus from the major media.

But this is an election year. In the Trump era.

Breitbart News on March 17 listed a number of the outright lies perpetrated by the corporate media during the virus outbreak.

“Keep in mind, these are not mistakes. Mistakes are random. Mistakes fall both ways. Our fake news media’s ‘mistakes’ fall only one way — in the direction of ginning up panic in our streets and hatred of Trump and his supporters, who have already paid a very heavy price,” Breitbart’s John Nolte wrote.

Breitbart’s list of media lies:

Trump told governors to get their own ventilators

Now that the media can no longer attack President Donald Trump over the coronavirus testing, we’ve moved to ventilators. “Ventilators” is the new Katrina, the new metric with which to beat Trump senseless… So naturally, the media are going to lie shamelessly, which is exactly what they are doing.

At least eight New York Times authors shared a deceptively edited quote Monday from Trump’s recent call with state governors, creating the false impression that the president is denying federal support for ventilators that are needed in hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

In his message, the president recommended that states procure respirators and ventilators because it would be faster — but added that the federal government “will be backing you.”

The Times journalists omitted the bulk of the president’s statement as they shared the story on social media. The misleading, partial quote was also boosted by a CNN correspondent and became the lead headline at the left-wing Huffington Post.

Despite growing online backlash to this misinformation, the journalists have yet to delete or retract their comments.

Here’s the president’s full quote: “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves. We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.”

He’s telling the governors, Do what you can while we do what we can do. This is excellent advice the liars at the far-left New York Times are deliberately twisting to cause panic, to tell the public the president doesn’t care.

Trump seeks monopoly on coronavirus vaccine

What better way to increase the world’s hatred of America, everyone’s hatred of Trump, and cause even more illegal aliens to crash into our country (seeking a vaccine) than to spread the fake news the American president is looking to monopolize any potential coronavirus vaccine?

But that is exactly what Reuters, The Guardian, Business Insider, and staffers at the New York Times and MSNBC did.

This lie doesn’t even make sense. What good would it do America to corner the market on a vaccine? It costs us nothing to share the information so other countries can create their own vaccine. What good does it do the U.S. to sit around and watch everyone else die?

Nationwide curfew

Good ol’ Jim Sciutto, one of the most infamous liars in the country, a former Obama official hired by the serial liars at CNN to serial lie.

“New: There are active discussions within the Trump administration to encourage a possible ‘curfew’ across the nation in which non-essential businesses would have to close by a certain time each night,” Sciutto wrote on social media, citing “CNN reporting.”

It’s not true.

And unless you’re looking to sow panic, it also makes no sense. What good would a curfew do, most especially a nationwide curfew? Does the virus only strike at night? There are reports Patient Zero ate a bat. Maybe it was a vampire bat!

Trump lied about the Google website

“Google says it’s not publishing a national-scale coronavirus site,” CNN anti-Trump activist Jake Tapper tweeted to his 2.3 million Twitter followers last week.

He linked to a CNN story with the headline, “Google says it’s not publishing a national-scale coronavirus site anytime soon.” This was a story that smeared Trump as a liar for announcing Google will be building a national-scale coronavirus website.

The CNN report said: Google will not be publishing a national-scale website for coronavirus testing anytime soon, contrary to claims made by President Donald Trump during a Friday news conference. Instead, a health-focused subsidiary owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, intends to launch a small-scale website next week to begin to triage California-based patients. The website will aim to serve a broader population only “over time” — not “very quickly,” as Trump said. “What we’re building is a triage tool that will live on ProjectBaseline.com, and we plan to pilot it in California next week,” said Carolyn Wang, a spokesperson for the Alphabet subsidiary, Verily.

CNN’s lie was captured. Soon after, Google itself confirmed that it indeed was partnering with the Trump administration to develop a nationwide coronavirus website. And CNN changed its story.

“Google is partnering with the U.S. Government in developing a national website that includes information about COVID-19 symptoms, risk and testing information,” the company said in a series of tweets.

CNN spread a bald-faced lie to undermine the president, got caught, and did everything in its malevolent power to cover that lie up.

Trump shut down the CDC’s pandemic department

No, the White House didn’t ‘dissolve’ its pandemic response office.

Breitbart’s Nolte has first-hand knowledge of this lie, because he “was there.”

Nolte wrote: “It has been alleged by multiple officials of the Obama administration, including in The Post, that the president and his then-national security adviser, John Bolton, ‘dissolved the office’ at the White House in charge of pandemic preparedness. Because I led the very directorate assigned that mission, the counterproliferation and biodefense office, for a year and then handed it off to another official who still holds the post, I know the charge is specious.

“It is true that the Trump administration has seen fit to shrink the NSC staff. But the bloat that occurred under the previous administration clearly needed a correction. Defense Secretary Robert Gates, congressional oversight committees and members of the Obama administration itself all agreed the NSC was too large and too operationally focused (a departure from its traditional role coordinating executive branch activity). As The Post reported in 2015, from the Clinton administration to the Obama administration’s second term, the NSC’s staff ‘had quadrupled in size, to nearly 400 people.’ That is why Trump began streamlining the NSC staff in 2017.

“The reduction of force in the NSC has continued since I departed the White House. But it has left the biodefense staff unaffected[.]

“It is this reorganization that critics have misconstrued or intentionally misrepresented. If anything, the combined directorate was stronger because related expertise could be commingled.

“In other words, it wasn’t dissolved, it was streamlined.”

Trump declared the coronavirus a hoax

This desperate lie, launched by the far-left Politico, was quickly debunked by fact-checkers, including the far-left Washington Post. That’s how big of a lie it is — the Washington Post conceded it was a lie.

Nevertheless, CNN continues to spread this lie.

Calling the Wuhan virus the ‘Wuhan virus’ is racist

As has already been exhaustively pointed out, the naming of a virus or disease after a location — including a lily-white location like Lyme, Connecticut — is just how it’s done and has been done forever.

But now it’s racist, even though the very same media declaring it racist is the very same media that first called it the “Chinese Virus” or the “Wuhan Virus,” or some variation thereof.

Examples:

“Japan and Thailand Confirm New Cases of Chinese Coronavirus,” The New York Times, 1/15/20

“The CDC and Homeland Security begin screening for Chinese Coronavirus at three major US airports as outbreak spreads in Asia,” CNBC, 1/17/20

“Vaccine for new Chinese coronavirus in the works,” CNN, 1/20/20

“First U.S. case of potentially deadly Chinese coronavirus confirmed in Washington state,” Washington Post, 1/21/20

“Chinese coronavirus outbreak has reached U.S. shores, CDC says,” Los Angeles Times, 1/21/20

“The First Case Of The Chinese Coronavirus Has Hit The US, CDC Reports,” Buzzfeed, 1/21/20

“First case of Chinese coronavirus confirmed in Washington state,” NBC’s Today Show, 1/24/20

Trump rejected WHO coronavirus test kits

Everyone from Grandpa Joe Biden to CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta to Esquire to NBC News to, to, to… This is such a lie, the far-left PolitiFact debunked it.

Trump blocked testing because lower numbers are good for his re-election

This lie arrives courtesy of the welfare queens at NPR and a Newsweek staffer’s hysterical amplification that has been retweeted almost a quarter-million times.

And once again, Nolted asks, how does this makes any sense?

In the face of the facts, Trump is doing back-flips to start testing. What’s more, how does not testing benefit his re-election chances? It’s not as if people who test positive won’t eventually become symptomatic.

This is not just a lie (no other media outlet has confirmed it, which means even CNN couldn’t find a lying source that has lied to them so many times before to lie about this one), it’s by far the stupidest lie on this list.

It’s Trump fault coronavirus testing was delayed

Nope: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that the blame for the slow pace of testing for coronavirus in the U.S. does not lie with either President Trump or the CDC.

Fauci told Hugh Hewitt on “The Hugh Hewitt” show that a “technical glitch” resulted in the delay in production of usable tests in the U.S., something Fauci prescribed to random error.

“This has nothing to do with anybody’s fault, certainly not the president’s fault.”

Trump silenced Dr. Fauci

This lie spread like wildfire before Fauci himself was given a chance to tell the truth.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: