Counterspy cuts to the chase on Epstein: Money trail leads to Israel’s ‘MEGA’ op

Geostrategy-Direct

Wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his operation to fly powerful figures to his private island for sex with underage women returned to headline news in recent weeks with the release of court papers revealing the names of many who traveled to what has been dubbed “Lolita Island.”

To former U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) counterspy John Schindler, however, the real questions is where Epstein obtained his wealth and whether he was secretly working for a foreign power.

Epstein appears to have been part of a secret Israeli influence operation, Schindler said on his Top Secret Umbra blog.

The money trail, Schindler said, leads to that operation. It is known as MEGA.

So, what exactly is MEGA?

Schindler, who has called for current CIA Director William J. Burns to be fired after it was disclosed Burns once sought career advice from Epstein, related a famous Mossad joke that goes, “May we read about you in the newspapers!”

“That’s precisely what happened to the National Security Agency in May 1997, when The Washington Post ran a sensational story that exposed shocking goings-on inside Israeli intelligence,” he said.

The article revealed how the NSA had intercepted a communication between a senior Israeli intelligence officer in Washington and a spy handler in Tel Aviv.

The operative would reveal that he was tasked by the Israeli ambassador to get a copy of a secret letter given to Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat by then-Secretary of State Warren Christopher for a source identified only as “MEGA.”

“The ambassador wants me to go to MEGA to get a copy of this letter,” the Israeli spy said, to which the superior replied, “This is not something we use MEGA for.”

The counterintelligence report was an embarrassment for the NSA and Israel sought to deflect the identification of MEGA by claiming it referred not to an individual but to the CIA.

The leak set off a major hunt for MEGA, believed to be an Israeli mole in the State Department and other agencies.

In 1998, the Wall Street Journal published a story on U.S. titans of industry working for Jewish philanthropy that called themselves the “Mega Group.” It included 20 of America’s wealthiest and most influential Jewish businessmen who met twice a year.

Among the members of the group were Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, Seagram Chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr. and former hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt. The group was founded in 1991 by two billionaires: Charles Bronfman, Edgar’s brother and Seagram co-chairman, and billionaire retailer Les Wexner.

Wexner, founder of the Bath and Body Works chain, was named in court papers as having had a close relationship with college dropout Epstein for decades.

“We know that MEGA was viewed by Israel intelligence officials as a vehicle for espionage and influence operations in the United States,” Schindler wrote. “We know that it was co-founded by Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire benefactor.”

