Convicted murderers among 128 illegals arrested by ICE after sanctuary California set them free

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2020

During a sting operation from Sept. 18 through Oct. 3, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 128 illegal immigrants who had criminal convictions or pending charges for crimes such as homicide, sexual assault, child sex crimes, and domestic abuse.

All of those arrested had been set free by the sanctuary state of California, ICE said.

In each of the cases, ICE officials said they had requested that the illegal immigrants be turned over to them.

Among those arrested in the agency’s Operation Rise sting:

• A 40-year-old citizen and national of El Salvador arrested on Sept. 29 in Los Angeles and convicted by the Los Angeles Superior Court of first-degree murder in November 2009. Despite an immigration detainer lodged with the Los Angeles County Jail (LACJ), the jail declined to honor the detainer and instead released him into the community. He is now in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

• A 50-year-old citizen and national of Mexico arrested on Sept. 28, in Long Beach, California, and convicted by the Los Angeles Superior Court of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in June 1994. Despite an immigration detainer lodged with the LACJ, the jail declined to honor the detainer and instead released him into the community. He had a final order of removal and was deported back to Mexico the same day.

“Unfortunately, certain local politicians, including many in California continue to put politics over public safety. Instead of fulfilling our shared mission to protect our communities, they would rather play politics with the law by enacting so-called Sanctuary City policies to the detriment of our country’s safety,” said Acting Secretary Chad Wolf “Operation Rise is proof-positive that we will never back down from enforcing the rule of law, with or without the cooperation of local politicians.”

ICE officials have previously said that Los Angeles releases up to 100 criminal illegals every day. Federal immigration officials have said that 8-in-10 illegals released by sanctuary jurisdictions like Los Angeles go on to commit additional crimes.

In testimony to Congress in October of 2019, ICE official Timothy Robbins said that before California’s sanctuary state law — which protects criminal illegals in the state from deportation — Los Angeles police would turn over to ICE between 75 to 100 criminal illegals every day.

Since the sanctuary state law was implemented, Robbins said that the number has dwindled to almost zero. “Today, because of the sanctuary policies that are in place, we receive less than five which means — with all things being equal — there are 70 to 100 criminal aliens hitting the streets of Los Angeles, alone, that is one city within the United States. This is a significant problem that has been overlooked for too long.

“When aliens walk out the front of the jail that could have been handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for removal proceedings, they have the opportunity to commit additional crimes,” Robbins said. “What we’ve seen, and depending on the report you look at, anywhere from 40 to 80 percent of those who have committed crimes will re-offend.”

“In that regard, what we’re seeing is crimes that could be preventable, the human cost who are being victimized and hurt by criminal aliens that ICE had the ability to remove from this country,” Robbins said.

