Contesting an election is illegal? Obama-Biden-Clinton still fighting 2016 outcome 7 years later

In a Sept. 7, 2018 address during the midterm elections, former President Barack Obama stated: “It should not be partisan to say that we do not pressure the attorney general or the FBI to use the justice system as as a cudgel to punish our political opponents.”

In what is seen by millions of Americans as a wholly “partisan” move, a Democrat regime in 2023 is continuing to use the DOJ as a “cudgel” to punish former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner by a large margin to win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

To be sure, the agency was widely perceived as also punishing Trump between 2017 and early 2021 when it was in theory under his control.

In his indictment of Trump this week, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith was essentially saying that it is illegal to contest an election.

Really? If that were the case, an awful lot of people would be in jail.

What Smith really meant to say, observers have noted, is that it is illegal for a Republican to contest an election.

So, rest assured Stacy Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and many, many others, Jack Smith is not coming to lock you up.

On her loss to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Abrams told MSNBC in November 2018 “it was not a free and fair election,” citing what she regarded as voter purges. “Brian Kemp oversaw for eight years the systematic and systemic dismantling of our democracy and that means there could not be free and fair elections in Georgia this year.”

In March 2019, Abrams said “I may not have won this election, or at least, but I didn’t lose, I got the votes. But we won’t know exactly how many because of how they cheated.”

In a June 2021 interview with CBS News, Hillary Clinton dismissed Trump as an “illegitimate president” and suggested that “he knows” that he stole the 2016 presidential election.

“No, it doesn’t kill me because he knows he’s an illegitimate president,” Clinton said. “I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used, from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that — there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did.”

Clinton compared her election loss to “applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado. And so I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know that we’ll ever know what happened.”

Also in June 2021, former President Jimmy Carter used similar language, saying that in his view Trump lost the 2016 election and was put in office by the Russians. Asked if he considered Trump to be illegitimate, Carter said, “Based on what I just said, which I can’t retract.”

The day before the 2016 election, President Barack Obama would bash GOP candidate Donald Trump as “uniquely unqualified” on the economy, “temperamentally unfit” on foreign policy, and one who couldn’t be trusted with the nuclear codes and had “utter contempt for the values that make this nation great.”

Speaking of contesting elections, what about all those leftist celebrities who called on Republican electors not to vote for Trump following the 2016 vote?

These actors and artists were involved in a video begging electors not to vote for Trump: Martin Sheen, Debra Messing, James Cromwell, BD Wong, Noah Wyle, Freda Payne, Bob Odenkirk, J. Smith Cameron, Michael Urie, Moby, Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit, Richard Schiff, Christine Lahti, Steven Pasquale, Dominic Fumusa, Emily Tyra, Talia Balsam.

They were contesting the election, are they going to jail? Oh, right, they’re not Republicans.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has been pressing for his DOJ to prosecute Trump for quite some time, according to The New York Times.

In April 2022, the Times delved into the priorities of Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden administration, the latter of which had been hoping Garland would be more aggressive and take more decisive action to target Trump for January 6. According to the Times’ report, Biden had “confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments.”

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted: “Despite having lost, [the deep state] was determined to remain in power. So for more than two months following election day on [Nov. 8, 2016, Hillary Clinton, the intel community, and the Fake News] spread lies that there had been [Russia Collusion]. These claims were false…”

In an interview with Breitbart News last week, Trump said he would fire Smith if he makes it back to the White House:

“I wouldn’t keep him,” Trump told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle. “Jack Smith? Why would I keep him? He is — look, he’s gone after other people. He’s been overturned unanimously in the Supreme Court. He’s destroyed a lot of lives. Lives have been destroyed. He’s destroyed people — he’s destroyed lives… He was Lois Lerner and the IRS case, which was one of the most egregious abuses what happened. The government had to apologize to people. He went after Christians. This is a guy — he’s a wild man. I call him deranged. He’s been overturned. He went after the governor of Virginia — overturned unanimously. He went after another senator or something and was overturned. What he’s done is just horrible. The abuse of power — it is prosecutorial misconduct.”

