Congresswoman, who suffered adverse effects from Covid shot, rips into Twitter censors

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 8, 2023

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace on Wednesday ripped into three of the Twitter officials responsible for censoring Covid information posted by top medical professionals.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Twitter’s former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, former deputy general counsel James Baker, and former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth faced lawmakers for the first time since Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, began releasing a trove of internal “Twitter Files” that showed the platform’s leftist officials fueled the censorship of conservative viewpoints.

Rep. Mace pointed out that she now suffers from asthma and tremors following her second Covid shot and specifically called out Gadde, who is not a doctor, for suppressing information posted to Twitter by established medical professionals.

Mace also questioned the three witnesses on their decision to flag posts by Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford doctor who was critical of the government’s response to the pandemic.

“I, along with many Americans, have long-term effects from Covid,” she said. “Not only was I a long hauler, but I have effects from the vaccine. It wasn’t the first shot, but it was the second shot that I now developed asthma that has never gone away since the second shot. I have tremors in my left hand and I have the occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain.

“I have great regrets about getting the shot because of the health issues that I now have that I think are never going to go away.”

She added: “I find it extremely alarming [that] Twitter’s unfettered censorship spread into medical fields and affected many Americans by suppressing expert opinions from doctors and censoring those who disagree with the CDC.”

The hearing is the first in a series focused on “protecting speech from government interference and social media bias,” according to the committee. It also is the opening salvo in the committee’s probe into Joe Biden and his family’s long trail of suspicious business dealings.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish