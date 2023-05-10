Congressional report: Biden family received millions from foreign nationals while Joe was VP

by WorldTribune Staff, May 10, 2023

On a day that the major U.S. media including once conservative DrudgeReport.com focused on the arrest of freshman N.Y. Republican Rep. George Santos, a shocking congressional report about the First Family was covered only by independent alternative media.

Using a web of 20 companies, the Biden family and their business associates took in $10 million in payments from foreign nationals with many of the transactions taking place while Joe Biden was vice president, Republican members of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability said in a report released on Wednesday.

“From a historical standpoint, we’ve never seen a presidential family receive the sums of money from adversaries around the world,” said House Oversight chair James Comer, Kentucky Republican.

The information, discovered in bank documents obtained by Republican investigators, showed several business associates who paid the Bidens had close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The companies were based in Romania and China, among other countries.

The companies were used in what Republican investigators say was a complex money-laundering scheme that filtered money to nine Biden family members, including some of the Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

Biden has continually denied knowing about the business deals or having any involvement in them.

The National Pulse noted that reports from the Oversight and Weaponization committees confirm “that the U.S. national intelligence apparatus aided and abetted the Bidens in covering up their links to Chinese Communist-linked entities that were paying massive amounts in exchange for political favors, as well as attempting to delegitimize the release of Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents.”

While Ukraine and China have been the primary focus of “Biden Crime Family” allegations, Romania has now prominently entered the picture in the ongoing saga.

In his Tuesday War Room podcast, Steve Bannon said that, according to his sources, the House Oversight Committee has records dating from 2015-2017 that reveal that Joe Biden received over one million dollars through various “family associates” from a company led by Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu, the same man who Hunter worked with.

The revelation has led to increased interest in a 2014 video clip that was uncovered by a Trump supporter.

“The clip features Joe Biden speaking about the dangers of corruption while in Bucharest, Romania, ironically at a time when he may have been taking bribes from Romanian businessmen. The implications of this news are significant and have added to the growing controversy surrounding Joe and Hunter Biden’s past actions,” Revolver News noted.

2014. Bucharest, Romania. VP Biden lectures the Romanian Civil Society on the dangers of corruption. Biden was either already taking or about to start taking bribes from corrupt Romanian businessmen. Biden talked about Ukraine. His son was already on the take there. pic.twitter.com/NCOWUlerjs — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 10, 2023

In 2022, the New York Post reported that Hunter Biden met with his father multiple times while he was working for a Romanian real estate tycoon accused of corruption — an effort that netted Joe Biden’s son and associates “millions” of dollars, a source close to the arrangement told The Post.

Comer’s report concludes:

• Biden family members and business associates created a web of over 20 companies—most were limited liability companies formed during Joe Biden’s vice presidency.

• Bank records show the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals’ companies. The Committee has identified payments to Biden family members from foreign companies while Joe Biden served as Vice President and after he left public office.

• The Biden family used business associates’ companies to receive millions of dollars from foreign companies.

• Complicated financial transactions appear to conceal the source of the funds and reduce the conspicuousness of the total amounts made into the Biden bank accounts.

• Chinese nationals and companies with significant ties to Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party hid the source of the funds by layering domestic limited liability companies.

The memo also confirms that, after he assumed the vice presidency in 2009, Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his business associates formed at least 15 companies, which processed transfers ranging from approximately $5,000 to at least $3 million. It also confirms the $80,000 diamond gift to Hunter Biden from Chinese Communist Ye Jianming in 2017, as well as providing examples of how the Biden foreign money was moved around.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds described the Biden family’s influence-peddling scheme, the web of shell companies, and the millions that poured in from foreign nations while Joe Biden was vice president:

“The Biden’s associates created at least 16 companies while Joe Biden was Vice President. Now, the list is 20, and as we continue our investigation, that list is growing. To serve what purpose? And the purpose of all these companies being created is to conceal money that the Biden family has been gaining because Joe Biden has been sitting at the upper echelon of our politics for almost five decades…

“Here’s an example of what I mean, you have Rosemont Seneca Partners, Rosemont Seneca Advisers, Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners, RSP Holdings, RSTP II Alpha, RSTP II Bravo, Rosemont Seneca Thorton, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, and the list goes on. Cycling through this many companies serves no purpose… The only logical conclusion of a financial professional is that you are concealing money from either the IRS, credit agencies, or from other people in general…

“It’s interesting that the Department of Justice has been investigating Hunter Biden for quite some time, and we seem to never get anywhere. I wonder what’s going on at the Department of Justice. The bottom line is there is no real business here. None. Many in this room wanted to go down all the various schemes our colleagues from the other side of the aisle accused the former president of.

“To be very clear, the former president actually had a business… A very big business and legitimate business that everybody in this room clearly knows and can point to. Joe Biden has no business except for his position in politics, and it is the requirement of this committee to investigate that. We are going to continue to do that, and we are going to let the facts speak for themselves.”

