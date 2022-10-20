Congressional Black Caucus backs white male Democrat over black Republican woman

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2022

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is backing incumbent Indiana Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan over GOP candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District.

Mrvan is a white male.

Green, if elected, would be the only black Republican woman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The CBC donated $5,000 to Mrvan’s re-election effort in the final days of the third fundraising quarter, according to finance filings reviewed by The Daily Caller.

The donation to Mrvan was made despite the CBC’s own pledge to use its resources to ensure black Americans “have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream.”

The race in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District, which has not sent a Republican to Congress since 1932, is a “toss-up,” according to Cook Political Report.

Earlier this month, Green accused Mrvan of illegally leaking her military records after it was reported that she was the victim of sexual assault while serving in Iraq.

“I’m a survivor of sexual trauma in the military. I am being forced to share this information outside of my own timeline and for the first time publicly because my Congressman, Frank Mrvan, and his cronies illegally obtained my military records describing my sexual assault,” Green said in a statement. “His team fished the details of my assault to different news outlets, asking them to share misinformation to portray me as a failed military officer who lacks integrity. This is false.”

Critics say the CBC has not lived up to its stated vision of being a non-partisan organization.

Along with failing to back Green, the CBC reportedly prohibited black Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida from joining the caucus last year.

“The sad reality is although the Congressman and those in the CBC share the same race, the (R) behind his name disqualifies him from membership today,” Donalds’ spokesman Harrison Fields said at the time.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish