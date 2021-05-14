Congessman to DOJ: ‘Who executed Ashli Babbitt?’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2021

In a House Oversight Committee hearing on May 12, Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar pressed former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen on who “executed” Ashli Babbitt during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Gosar said Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer through a window of the House chamber, was not armed and was wrapped in a U.S. flag.

“Was the death of Ashli Babbitt a homicide?” Gosar said. “As the death certificate said, it was a homicide.”

Rosen repeatedly declined to answer the questions and refused to identify the officer who shot and killed Babbitt.

“I don’t want to get into the specific facts of investigations,” Rosen said.

