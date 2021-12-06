‘Concessions’ to top terror state: Biden lifts sanctions on Iran’s hardline regime

by WorldTribune Staff, December 6, 2021

Days after Iran backed away from all its previous compromises on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Team Biden lifted sanctions on the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism.

The Biden administration, which is reversing the Trump administration’s effective “maximum pressure” strategy in dealing with Iran, will now allow Teheran to sell electricity to Iraq, according to a non-public notification that was provided to Congress and obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Critics say Team Biden is offering concessions to generate goodwill as talks aimed at securing a revamped version of the 2015 nuclear deal recently restarted following a months-long standoff.

“It never fails. The more concessions you make to terrorists, the harder they push. That’s been the defining dynamic of the Iran negotiations, the PLO negotiations, and all the negotiations with Islamic terrorists,” Daniel Greenfield noted in a Dec. 5 analysis for Jihad Watch.

During the pause in nuclear talks, Iran continued to develop its nuclear program, including the enrichment of uranium and installation of advanced nuclear centrifuges.

Richard Goldberg, the former director for countering Iranian weapons of mass destruction on Trump’s White House National Security Council, told the Washington Free Beacon that the latest electricity waiver amounts to a “dressed-up Chanukah present to” Iran.

“This is just another unfortunate example of projecting weakness and deference at a time when the U.S. needs to build leverage and project strength,” said Goldberg, who is now a senior adviser to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank. “If the waiver was going to be renewed for Iraq relations, it should have been messaged and announced well before arrival in Vienna. It just screams desperation.”

Iran is repaying Team Biden’s concessions “in exactly the way you would expect a terror regime to do,” Greenfield added.

After Iran backed away from all its previous compromises on reviving the nuclear deal, the Biden administration issued a warning: “We can’t accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy.”

And, yet, Team Biden said it was not planning to walk away from the indirect talks that it resumed with Teheran last week in Vienna, saying it hoped Iran would return “with a serious attitude.”

Greenfield concluded: “The Biden administration will not be trifled with. It won’t walk away from the talks or stop offering concessions, but it will warn Iran that it’s time to shape up and get serious about these negotiations… or it’ll offer up some more concessions.”

