Complaint charges voting machines in Georgia were not certified for 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2022

In an official complaint filed with the Georgia State Board of Elections on Sept. 12, investigative journalists Kevin Moncla and David Cross said they have evidence that Georgia’s elections have not been legal or valid since 2017, the last time the state’s electronic voting systems were certified for use.

Moncla and Cross say in the complaint that electronic voting system inspection and testing company Pro V&V — which was hired to do voting machine certification — apparently last performed the required testing on Georgia’s Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5A(G) system on Aug. 7, 2019.

In the complaint, Moncla and Cross demand that the Georgia State Election Board immediately suspend use of Dominion Voting Systems machines “until a thorough review by a panel of independent experts can be performed.”

Pro V&V’s own accreditation for the Dominion system, the journalists said, apparently expired in February, 2017 — though it was allowed to continue testing.

Moncla and Cross said they have evidence that Pro V&V was not accredited by the Elections Assistance Commission (EAC) for most of 2017 — as well as for all of 2018, 2019, and 2020. There appears to be no public record that Pro V&V did not request re-accreditation from the EAC in some of those years, Moncla and Cross said.

In a key section of the official complaint, Moncla and Cross write:

“The actions of the EAC as detailed herein extend far beyond mere failure. The EAC allegedly fabricated a fraudulent record for Pro V&V and repeatedly, knowingly, and intentionally misrepresented the expired accreditation status of a Voting Systems Testing Laboratory to the American people. The EAC’s deceptive practices allegedly fostered a false sense of security and materially violated their responsibilities under the HAVA in both letter and spirit of the law.

“The report alleges an inherit standard of any established institution or industry does not exist with voting systems in the United States. There is no benchmark, no independent method of testing, no oversight, and therefore there is no alternative but for the States to perform their own due diligence in testing our voting systems.

“Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was copied in this report. He signed the contract in 2019, alongside Mr. Gabriel Sterling, who is charge of the Professional Licensing Division of his illustrious office.”

