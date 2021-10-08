Columnist warns DOJ targets public school Moms today, home school Moms tomorrow

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2021

Whoever is calling the shots in occupied Washington, D.C. is not taking kindly to signs of a national uprising in response to the new authoritarianism under the man installed at the White House on Jan. 20. The problem is not “deplorables” armed with AR-15s as much as American moms.

Team Biden’s Department of Justice has announced it will deploy FBI stormtroopers “to wrest parents’ control of their children and their children’s education,” a columnist noted. This week’s DOJ announcement amounted to a rather chilling threat.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday ordered the FBI to investigate parents who protest at school board meetings as possible “domestic terrorists.”

It was done “at the bidding of the National Schools Boards Association,” Cheryl K. Chumley wrote in an Oct. 7 op-ed for The Washington Times.

“It seems the Democratic Party has come out of hiding and tipped its hand completely on leftist plans for America’s youngest and most vulnerable: to steal them from parental control to indoctrinate them in socialist-slash-communist-slash-Marxist ideology.”

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tipped team Biden’s hand last week when he insisted that parents shouldn’t really be the “primary stakeholder” in their children’s education.

“Sending in the long arms of the well-funded federal Department of Justice to deal with small-town American schools” … is “meant to stop the protests against the collectivist and communist takeover of America’s schools,” Chumley wrote. “And the end game of this evil takeover is the children — their minds, their hearts, even their souls, stolen for the purposes of the state.”

Soon to follow, Chumley continued, will be “the attack on private schooling and home-schooling. It won’t be long before protesting parents will be labeled by government bureaucrats as unfit parents. It won’t be much longer before parents who refuse to vaccinate their children are deemed dangers to their children; before parents who argue that LGBTQ agendas are harming their children are called out as dangerous to society, and therefore dangers to their children.”

Team Biden’s education gestapo “will soon be making the case that only the state can properly educate, and that home-schooling, private schooling, Christian schooling is a threat to society,” Chumley wrote.

Vladimir Lenin is cited as saying: “Give me just one generation of youth, and I’ll transform the whole world.”

“That is the dream of the Democrats,” Chumley concluded. “That is why parents have become Enemy Number One.”

