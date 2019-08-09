Columnist: Left willing to target any Trump supporter for ruination

by WorldTribune Staff, August 9, 2019

The Left this week has put out notice that donating to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign or merely working out at certain gym franchises owned by a Trump supporter is tantamount to enabling white supremacy.

“The message to anyone who dares not march in lockstep with liberalism: You don’t matter, and we will target you for ruination whenever we feel like it,” columnist Karol Markowicz wrote for the New York Post on Aug. 8.

Following the tragedy in El Paso, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Texas Democrat, released the names of a few dozen San Antonio residents who had donated to Trump’s re-election campaign.

(It turns out six of the donors Castro attempted to shame also donated to his campaign.)

“Castro was apparently unconcerned by the prospect that these people — retirees and small-business owners — would be inevitably targeted for harassment. They had voted the wrong way and donated to the wrong campaign, and they needed to be punished,” Markowicz wrote.

“The right exploded in anger at his action, but the left, with a helpful assist from a complicit mainstream media, pretended this was a perfectly normal thing for an elected official to do. Political donations, Castro’s apologists noted, are public information,” Markowicz wrote.

As Guy Benson of Townhall noted, if Trump had tweeted a list of top Democratic donors somewhere in the heartland, including their workplaces, “the media would be in a full-blown, panicked meltdown. You know it, and I know it.”

Also this week, Markowicz noted, “news broke that billionaire Stephen Ross was hosting a fundraiser for the president at his Hamptons home. Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins and owner of the gym franchises Equinox and SoulCycle, as well as many real estate holdings, became an instant target for the crazed anti-Trump mob.”

Celebrities such as Billy Eichner “weighed in, with the typical levelheadedness for which liberals are known, accusing Ross of ‘enabling racism and mass murder,’ ” Markowicz wrote.

“Ross is an investor in many businesses, including the new Hudson Yards development. People boycotting his businesses because of his Trump fundraiser are more likely to hurt the regular non-billionaires who work at his gyms and properties than Ross himself,” Markowicz wrote.

The Left, Markowicz wrote, has “resolved that anything goes as they seek to thwart and undermine democracy in the name of liberalism. Sure, liberals always say they want more political participation from the masses, but it turns out the only participation they welcome is the kind that helps them win.

“But the attacks on private citizens is a new low. People who choose to be involved in the political world — the elected officials, the talking heads, the writers, the consultants and so on — know what they’re getting into. But people outside ‘this thing of ours’ don’t deserve to have their public ¬information exposed because of who they support. They shouldn’t have their businesses decimated and their employees left jobless. Playing this dangerous game with ordinary men and women is downright, well, illiberal.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments