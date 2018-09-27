Columnist: It’s a war on men and men are losing

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2018

The absence of due process amid “unprovable accusations” such as those levied against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “puts an extraordinary burden on men, who would face a dual-track justice system in which they are always in the wrong, unless they can prove otherwise,” a columnist wrote.

“If Democrats win on Kavanaugh, these tactics will be become commonplace. Any man could find himself facing unprovable accusations automatically taken as fact, made by an accuser who spent ‘six days … carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney.’ Imagine the impact on workplace disputes, divorce proceedings, or any situation in which a man might stand accused, rightly or not,” James S. Robbins wrote for USA Today on Sept. 26.

Democrats, Robbins wrote, see the Kavanaugh situation “as a win-win: they either destroy Kavanaugh, discourage the Republican voter base, and deal a significant blow to the Trump presidency (the real target of all this); or Republicans hang together in the face of this political monsoon, confirm Kavanaugh, and alienate women voters in the process, leading to Democratic victories in the midterm election.”

In their effort to derail Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, “Democrats have been forced to take some controversial stances. For example, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, says there is no presumption of innocence for Kavanaugh because this is simply a ‘fact-finding’ exercise. Democrats in general have rushed to the conclusion that Kavanaugh’s accusers are telling the truth, imposing a significant presumption of guilt on the judge,” wrote Robbins, a former national security editorial writer for The Washington Times.

Robbins added that Sen. Mazie Hirono, Hawaii Democrat, “significantly expanded the issue when she said that ‘the men in this country’ are ‘perpetuating all of these kinds of actions’ and need to ‘shut up’ and ‘do the right thing for a change.’ ”

“Men are rightly concerned about Democrats normalizing the idea that raising 30- to 35-year-old charges with no hard evidence and no presumption of innocence can wipe away reputations and careers. Why would any man vote for a political party that is generating this toxic environment?”

Robbins concluded: “While Democrats use the Kavanaugh confirmation process to game the midterms for a favorable outcome among women voters, it could easily backfire. They may find they have motivated even more men – and women as well – to turn out to vote Republican to defend the male half of the population against this wholly un-American approach to justice.”

