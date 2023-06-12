Columnist has one word for Biden White House and theft of the rainbow: ‘Evil’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2023

Team Biden violated the U.S. Flag Code and abandoned the nation’s “biblical roots” in its display of the rainbow-colored Pride flag during a celebration on the White House lawn over the weekend, critics say.

The Biden team hung a Pride flag from the center of the side of the White House that faces the South Lawn flanked by two American flags.

U.S. Flag Code Section 7(e) requires the American flag to be in the center of any display featuring multiple flags or pennants.

Sen. Roger Marshall, Kansas Republican, called moving the American flag to the side “a disgrace.”

“Not only is it in breach of U.S. Flag Code, but it is a clear example of the White House’s incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism,” Marshall tweeted.

Displaying the Pride flag at all at the White House is just pure “evil,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted.

The display “is not just a show of disrespect to the unbelievably honorable men and women who died for this nation so that we may live free. But it’s an announcement to the world — to God — that America has gone its own way; that America has abandoned its moral compass and biblical roots; that America has finally broken free of the exceptionalism that has made the country a beacon of liberty and greatness to all around the globe — that is to say, of individual liberties that come from God,” Chumley wrote in a June 12 op-ed.

Writing for Creation.com, Andrew Sibley noted: “So, in the Bible the rainbow is seen as a sign of the covenant promise of mercy and peace following the Flood, and it is also used symbolically to describe the glory of the soon-coming Messiah. Clearly, then, it is a sacred symbol for Christians, a universal symbol of God’s mercy, and of hope for all of mankind. Its appropriation by a pressure group profanes this divinely ordained symbol.”

Within Jewish and Christian teaching, the rainbow has been, and continues to be, a symbol of God’s promise to humankind, never to flood the earth again. Following the judgment of the great Flood (Genesis 6–8) God said to Noah that (Genesis 9:11):

“I establish my covenant with you, that never again shall all flesh be cut off by the waters of the flood, and never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth.” And God said, “This is the sign of the covenant that I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for all future generations: I have set my bow [qesheth קֶשֶׁת] in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth.”

Since the LGBTQ overlords appropriated the rainbow, Chumley wrote, “no longer does America stand for purity and innocence — as the white stripes of the American flag represent. No more does America hold as value such character traits as valor and vigilance — as the red and blue represent. No; nope. It’s all about the gayness; it’s all about the sexual freedom and sexual perversion; it’s all about the LGBTQ agenda.”

And it was “ratcheted” up by President Barack Obama, Chumley added: ”

“Yesterday,” the White House Archives wrote on July 1, 2014, “for the sixth time since taking office, President Obama joined national, state and local community leaders, business leaders, grassroots activists, elected officials and others for an event celebrating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month at the White House.” That was after Obama said, just a few days earlier, “I’ve asked my staff to prepare a second executive order so that federal employees — who are already protected on the basis of sexual orientation — will now formally be protected from discrimination based on gender identity as well.”

The thing is, Chumley wrote, that “America wasn’t discriminating against LGBTQs in the way the LGBTQ evil activists purported. There wasn’t a groundswell of mass uprisings against the LGBTQ community; there weren’t secret midnight stormings into the homes of known transgenders to string them up on trees and leave their dead hanging bodies for all to see. There weren’t widespread condemnations and violent attacks and organized assaults on LGBTQs. There were and are laws in this country that prohibit such discriminatory, hateful, criminal aggressions — and those who break those laws are subject to judicial punishments.”

Chumley continued: “God’s laws don’t change. God doesn’t change. And that’s a good thing, really. It allows humans the ability to see evil and to flee evil.”

Joe Biden has “embraced” evil, Chumley added. “So, too, his White House administration. So, too, the Democrat Party as a whole. They’re enabling an entire community of confused, wicked, rebellious LGBTQ members to push a lie and broadcast an evil.”

The people of Noah’s day “went about their business, mocking his ark-building, mocking his warnings to return to godly morals, mocking God as they continued in their sins,” Chumley wrote. “No doubt, they stopped laughing as the raindrops fell, and continued to fall for 40 days. When the water cleared, and land was dried, and Noah and his family emerged from the ark, God gave the rainbow as a sign that He would never again flood the earth and destroy humanity with such a mass drowning. And now His own sign is being flown in His face.”

Americans who are on the fence about God “should choose now, before it’s too late,” Chumley added. “An epic fall for this entire country is not far from coming. The rainbow flag is a wake up call to hearken to the times of Noah and take heed.”

