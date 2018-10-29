Columnist: Calling Trump anti-Semitic ‘is morally wrong and factually incorrect’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2018

Many of his critics were quick to label President Donald Trump an anti-Semite within minutes of the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue which left 11 people dead.

Not so. Accused shooter Robert Bowers “is a raving anti-Semitic white nationalist who also despises President Trump. This might sound confusing to people who bought into the tiresome ‘Trump is Hitler’ media narrative, but it makes perfect sense,” columnist James S. Robbins wrote on Oct. 29.

“Linking Trump to anti-Semitism is factually incorrect and morally wrong,” Robbins said.

“You never heard it before he ran for office. He has a history of giving generously to Jewish charities, including the Anti-Defamation League, and he received the Jewish National Fund’s ‘Tree of Life’ award.”

The Left “has long charged that Trump is a Nazi sympathizer spouting hateful rhetoric and his supporters being fascist enablers. And critics say that those Trump voters who support his economic or foreign policies are simply too stupid to know they are bigots,” Robbins wrote in a column for USA Today.

“When Trump said he was a ‘nationalist’ at a Texas rally last week the left exploded with the usual Hitler-this and dog whistle-that criticisms,” Robbins noted, adding that “Bowers made clear that from the extremist point of view the president is not a nationalist but a ‘globalist’ controlled by a Jewish conspiracy.”

“Bowers was explicit in his dislike of the president, saying he did not vote for him and had never ‘owned, worn or even touched a (Make America Great Again) hat.’ Challenging the media narrative that President Trump praised Nazi demonstrators in Charlottesville in 2017, Bowers agreed with another extremist that the president had ‘betrayed’ right wing radical protesters by ‘comparing them with a violent mob.’ ”

Robbins, a former member of the Washington Times editorial board, wrote of Trump: “This is a president whose high-profile daughter Ivanka is an observant modern orthodox Jew, and whose Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner is a trusted White House envoy and personal adviser. President Trump also has longstanding ties to Israel’s conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and, unlike three of his Oval Office predecessors, made good on a pledge to move the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.”

Critics, Robbins wrote, “resort to the tired ‘dog whistle’ trope to lump President Trump in with white nationalists because they lack actual evidence. But real extremists don’t hide their biases. You don’t need to use a secret decoder ring to understand the blatantly anti-Semitic message when Louis Farrakhan says Jews are ‘termites’ and talks about ‘Satanic Jews who have infected the whole world with poison and deceit.’ White supremacists praised Farrakhan for being ‘on point’ with this message, showing the noxious nexus at which these conflicting racist ideologies agree.”

