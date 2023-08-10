Columnist: Biden’s DOJ indictments impact not only 2024, but future elections

by WorldTribune Staff, August 10, 2023

While erasing Donald Trump from the political landscape is priority one of the Democrat Party and the Biden Department of Justice, the long-range goal is to outlaw all political dissent, a columnist noted.

“The serial indictments and investigations of former President Trump are meant to rig the 2024 presidential election, but the latest indictment is unique in rigging even its aftermath,” Daniel Greenfield wrote for Front Page Magazine on Aug. 2.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump for his alleged actions on Jan. 6 essentially criminalizes election challenges, “or at least election challenges against Democrats. And along with that, all political dissent,” Greenfield wrote.

Smith charged that Trump’s contesting of the 2020 election was a crime. The indictment, Greenfield noted, is “designed to intimidate any Republicans who might seek to challenge the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.”

Larry Ward, president of Political Media, Inc., noted in a social media post: “Words matter — No one, not Trump, nor anyone at Jan 6 sought to ‘overturn the 2020 election,’ we sought to ‘investigate the 2020 election.’ We were denied.”

The latest indictment of Trump, Greenfield noted, “reads more like a Washington Post editorial with its contention that Trump was ‘determined to remain in power’ and so ‘spread lies’ that there had been fraud to ‘create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election.’ ”

If it is illegal to say an election was stolen, “where is Al Gore’s indictment?” Greenfield asked. “No Democrats have ever been charged for claiming that Bush was elected by hanging chads, for challenging his election both times in Congress, or for spreading lies and launching investigations for their false claims that Trump had been elected by the Russians, even when they did this in order to ‘create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger.’ ”

Greenfield continued: “Smith, a longtime Democrat crony, won’t be indicting Biden or Marc Elias. Instead, he’s indicting Trump for such invented crimes as ‘obstructing and impeding the January 6 congressional proceeding,’ a ‘conspiracy against the right to vote’ and a conspiracy to ‘obstruct’ the ‘lawful federal government function by which the results of the presidential election are collected, counted and certified by the federal government.’

“Describing publicly conducted election challenges as an effort to ‘defraud’ the United States government turns 18 U.S. Code § 371 into an open-ended tool for suppressing a wide range of political dissent. Treating lobbying or any kind of advocacy as the equivalent of witness tampering weaponizes 18 U.S. Code § 1512 against virtually anyone trying to influence a function of government. Which is to say virtually everyone who is interested in politics. And finally deploying 18 U.S. Code § 241, originally designed to fight the KKK, against Trump and anyone trying to verify legitimate election results makes election fraud into a civil right.”

Smith’s indictment of Trump, Greenfield added, “will create an unprecedented suppression of the political opposition that will not end with Trump or with the 2024 presidential election. Smith has done nothing less than to take sections of the law and use them to build a criminal infrastructure that can be used to outlaw most political parties and activities on a level with that of Communist China or Russia.”

Meanwhile, the Biden DOJ has slapped Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) with a $350,000 fine for missing a deadline to provide the DOJ access to Trump’s Twitter account.

Newly released court documents reveal that federal prosecutors had obtained a search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account in January for their investigation into alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, but Twitter, under new owner Musk, refused to give over the information.

The search warrant had been sent with a nondisclosure order prohibiting X from notifying anyone about the existence or contents of the warrant.

The court document said that X had initially delayed the production of the materials required while undertaking unsuccessful litigation objections to the nondisclosure order.

While the social media platform ultimately complied with the warrant and handed over the requested information three days after the deadline, the district court held X in contempt and it was fined $350,000.

Trump said in a social media post:

Just found out that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ secretly attacked my Twitter account, making it a point not to let me know about this major ‘hit’ on my civil rights. My Political Opponent is going CRAZY trying to infringe on my Campaign for President. Nothing like this has ever happened before. Does the First Amendment still exist? Did Deranged Jack Smith tell the Unselects to DESTROY & DELETE all evidence? These are DARK DAYS IN AMERICA!

