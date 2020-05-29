Collusion hoaxer Adam Schiff was never fact-checked by Twitter

by WorldTribune Staff, May 29, 2020

Rep. Adam Schiff and other Democrats have taken to Twitter on several occasions to proclaim there was ample evidence of “collusion” between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

For more than three years Schiff and his colleagues pushed a false narrative on the social media platform.

They were never fact-checked by Twitter, Kristina Wong noted in a May 28 report for Breitbart News.

After “fact-checking” one of President Donald Trump’s tweets on how vote-by-mail is prone to fraud, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that the company’s intention is to “connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves.”

The Democrats’ “information” on “collusion” was in dispute from the get-go. Yet they were never “fact-checked” when presenting their narrative on Twitter.

Wong’s report noted that, in 2017, 2018, and 2019, Schiff and other Democrats such as Rep. Ted Lieu and Rep. Eric Swalwell stated as fact on Twitter that they had evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. Those claims were never established as fact, were always in dispute by Trump’s team, and were debunked by several media investigations.

Twitter never flagged them as it did with Trump’s recent tweets.

On April 21, 2019, Schiff, who chiars the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted that special counsel Robert Mueller “did find evidence of collusion.”

In fact, Mueller’s report — released three days before — said that since collusion was not a legal term, his team looked for any conspiracy or coordination with Russia and did not find any.

Mueller’s report said: “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Schiff tweeted: “I went on Fox News Sunday because I want to make sure every American hears the facts: While Mueller did not charge the president with criminal conspiracy, he did find evidence of collusion. He found ample evidence of obstruction, but left it to Congress to pursue. And we will.”

There was no Twitter “fact-check” for Schiff.

On May 16, 2019, Lieu tweeted: “I’m about to read the Mueller Report on @cspan 3 in a few minutes. Here’s a shorthand version: Some collusion Lots of Obstruction A few swear words”

Lieu was not “fact-checked,” by Twitter although Mueller’s report disputed his tweet.

On January 17, 2019, Swalwell claimed in a tweet that a BuzzFeed report was “MORE evidence of collusion.”

Swalwell tweeted: “MORE evidence of collusion. If @realDonaldTrump directed his lawyer to lie, it was to conceal the underlying allegation from being exposed as true. #TheyColluded”

Swalwell’s unsubstantiated tweet was retweeted more than 3,000 times and liked more than 12,500 times. It received no “fact-check” from Twitter.

Breitbart’s Wong noted that Swalwell in a March 2018 tweet “claimed that the House Intelligence Committee had ‘unearthed evidence of collusion.’ His tweet has not been ‘fact-checked’ even though the committee recently released more than 50 interview transcripts with former Obama and Trump campaign officials who presented no evidence of collusion.”

In 2018, Schiff claimed that there was “evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia” in “plain sight.”

On April 27, 2018, Schiff tweeted: “Throughout the investigation, Committee Republicans chose not to seriously investigate — or even see, when in plain sight — evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

That bogus claim was never “fact-checked” by Twitter.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: