College football player Luke Knox, 22, dies ‘suddenly’ and ‘unexpectedly’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 18, 2022

Luke Knox, a linebacker at Florida International University (FIU), died “suddenly” and “unexpectedly” on Wednesday. He was 22.

FIU Athletics announced the passing of Knox Thursday on Twitter.

Knox, who had transferred to FIU from the University of Mississippi, was the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

The university said police do not suspect foul play, according to ESPN.

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program,” FIU Athletics wrote on Twitter. “We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time”

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox,” said FIU coach Mike MacIntyre, who previously coached Knox at Ole Miss before becoming the head coach at FIU in December.

According to a statement on the FIU web site: “FIU does not require any students or employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination, although we highly recommend it for your own benefit. While evidence shows that people who are vaccinated can get COVID-19, their symptoms are usually milder. If you are unvaccinated, you are assuming a significant risk to your health.”

