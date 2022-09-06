College football player in Arkansas is latest athlete to die ‘suddenly’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 6, 2022

Clark Yarbrough, a 21-year-old defensive lineman at Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas, died on Sunday after collapsing suddenly, the school said in a social media post.

No cause of death was reported.

Yarbrough played Thursday in his team’s season-opening win over Oklahoma Baptist, tallying two tackles.

The senior sports management major was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention last season after totaling 27 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, while playing all 11 games for the squad.

Yarbrough was from Rowlett, Texas, and played for Sachse High School. Ouachita Baptist is a Division II program in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

Good Sciencing, which has been tracking the deaths and major medical issues of mostly young athletes in 2021-2022 reports that, as of early August, there have been 847 deaths and 1,249 cardiac arrests or serious issues.

“They started happening and ramping up after the first Covid vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Many of those die – more than 50%,” Good Sciencing noted.

“We also note that many posts in Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, forums and news stories are being removed. So now we are receiving some messages saying there is no proof of the event or of vaccination status. That is partly because this information is being hidden. More people are writing to tell us that in many cases, we didn’t mention a person’s vaccination status. There is a good reason for that. None of the clubs want to reveal this information. None of their sponsors want to reveal it. The players have been told not to reveal it. Most of their relatives will not mention it. None of the media are asking this question. So what should we do? Stop this now? No, we will collect as much information as we can, while it is still available, because eventually, more information will come out, and we will be here to put it together.”

The list for the first week of August includes:

Aug. 5: Marco Memenga, 38, a German football player for FC Brookmerland Football scored a goal and then collapsed and died suddenly during the match with BW Filsum.

Aug. 5: Dillon Quirke 24, a player for Clonoulty Rossmore Hurling in Ireland collapsed in a match against Kilruane McDonaghs. He received instant medical attention on the pitch, then was transferred by ambulance to hospital where he later died.

Aug. 4: An unnamed school girl, age 12, collapsed while running in an Auckland, New Zealand park. She died in hospital the same evening.

Aug. 2: Cesar Vazquez, 17, a football player at Peoria Centennial High School in Arizona died in his sleep, AZ Central reported. No cause of death was reported.

