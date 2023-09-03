Coffee, donut and child mutilation: Dunkin and its corporate transgender fellow travelers

Special to WorldTribune.com, September 3, 2023

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

The mind-numbing lockstep PC exercise known as Pride Month may have come and gone for another year, but the demonic attempt to poison children’s minds with a warped transgender ideology continues to enjoy prominent big-brand corporate backing.

The efforts often focus on local activism. For example, in Miami an organization called Pridelines states its mission as:

To support, educate and empower South Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth and community in safe and diverse spaces to promote dialogue, wellness, and to foster social change.

One of its four listed “Programs” is titled “Beyond the Binary.” Pridelines proclaims it is:

A peer-led group for transgender and gender non-conforming youth, and is one of few programs serving transgender youth in Miami-Dade County.

Under “funders” for Pridelines, one name immediately jumps out: The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Other corporate supporters include Hyatt Hotels, New York Life and State Farm.

But a closer look at Dunkin’ Joy reveals a disturbing inclination to provide financial backing for entities leading the way in cultivating the unspeakable evil of child transgenderism.

Restaurant conglomerate behemoth Inspire Brands purchased Dunkin’ Donuts in 2020. Inspire also owns Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s and Sonic.

Executives from Inspire sit on the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Dunkin’ Joy’s latest list of funding on its website dates to 2019. In that year it contributed to the Nemours Foundation in Delaware. Specifically in Delaware.

The Foundation is duly acknowledged in Nemours’ 2020 annual report, found within the corporate $10,000-$24,999 category.

Nemours’ idea of “Children’s Health” includes operating the Gender Wellness Program for the Delaware Valley. Nemours boasts that it offers “Caring Gender Identity Support and Treatment” for children:

Exploring gender and sexuality is part of every child’s development. For some kids and teens, the gender assigned to them at birth doesn’t match the gender that feels most comfortable to them. This can make young people feel alone, unsupported and rejected. They may also experience depression, anxiety, bullying, and other physical and emotional issues.

At the Nemours Gender Wellness Program, we take a gender-affirmative approach. This means we fully accept our patients. We also recognize the challenges your family may face as you learn about and adjust to these changes. We’re here to answer your questions and support your family throughout your journey.

Services offered include mutilation of still-developing young bodies:

Endocrinology. Our hormone and growth doctor can help your child make a medical transition to the desired gender. This may include helping them understand how to take medications to pause puberty or hormones to cause physical changes. We help you understand what to expect at every step.

Let’s take another look at those Delaware Nemours’ funders again. Under the “Donors with Multi-Year Pledges of $50,000 or More” category are Kohl’s Department Stores and M&T Bank.

Other corporate donors in other categories include Amazon, AstraZeneca, Bank of America, Publix Super Markets and Subaru of America.

Major League Baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies are another financial supporter.

A big-box media puff piece published in 2018 by The Wilmington News Journal, a newspaper owned by Gannett, hails the Gender Wellness Program’s horrific “services” provided to a local girl it insists on identifying as a boy:

In the past year, Theo Gretz has hit major teenage milestones. His voice is getting deeper by the day. His facial hair is coming in spurts. He’s been shaving, or at least trying to.

And three weeks ago, the 16-year-old had surgery to remove his breasts, marking a significant moment in his transition to male. The Claymont teenager has been taking testosterone since May 2017 and has felt more like himself since then. He says he’s now more comfortable and relaxed.

When Gretz realized he was transgender at age 13, there were little to no resources for transgender youth looking to transition in Delaware.

The paper touts the full surgical options available to this confused youth:

Dr. Evan Graber, a Nemours endocrinologist and medical director of the clinic… estimates a handful of his patients – including Theo – have undergone top surgery, which consists of a mastectomy. He said a couple of patients have had ‘bottom surgery,’ or sex reassignment surgery, but only after they turn 18.

The child’s mother tragically adds to the insanity:

Theo’s mom, Carol Gretz, admits she had concerns, though she never thought Theo was too young to transition. Carol believes he began transitioning to male at age 3 when he preferred to wear boxer shorts.

She was more nervous about potential side effects Theo might experience when taking testosterone and undergoing major surgery. But after reading Theo’s extensive research, and talking with the doctors, Carol came on board.

Another notorious US children’s hospital that performs treatment for transgender children also happens to be funded by Dunkin’ Joy.

WABI-TV in Bangor, Maine reported in July 2022:

Dunkin of Maine and eastern New Hampshire are giving $55,000 to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

The money was raised through the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation with their Iced Coffee Day in May.

One dollar from every iced coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’s went to the foundation.

The Post Millennial reported in Oct. 2022:

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Maine promotes services for “transgender children,” offering life-altering drugs such as puberty blockers and hormone treatments, as well as how-to guides on genital “tucking” for boys and “chest binding” methods for girls.

Maine Medical Center indeed proudly touts its Gender Clinic on its official website, emphasizing its “pediatric” offerings:

The Gender Clinic is dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of transgender, gender diverse and questioning people across Northern New England. We offer treatment to patients of all ages with both pediatric and adult services.

Sadly, Dunkin’ Joy’s financial commitment to homosexual and transgender targeting of children does not stop there. From a Nov. 2021 post on the corporate Dunkin’ Donuts website:

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation today announced the distribution of six grants totaling $30,000 to community organizations helping LGBTQ+ youth.

The funding for the grants comes in part from Dunkin’s Pride gift card promotion which took place in June. For every Pride-themed e-gift card purchased between June 1 and June 30, we donated $1 to our Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to benefit hunger relief efforts at six LBGTQ+ youth organizations.

The Boston grantee listed, Fenway Health, also prominently offers “Trans Health Program and Gender-Affirming Care” for children. One time may be an anomaly. Two may be a coincidence. But what are we to make of three infamous children’s medical centers focused on this bizarre agenda all being funded by Dunkin’?

From a page on the Fenway Health website, which specifically highlights transgender “Youth Care” in a sidebar:

Our integrated model of care is one example of how we continuously work to lower the barriers trans and gender diverse people face in accessing care. From their first day at Fenway Health, our providers are trained to provide all aspects of care through an affirming, trauma-informed model. We also consider hormone therapy to be a part of primary care, and all of our Internal Medicine and Family Medicine providers are happy to work with our patients towards their individual goals.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is a listed donor in Fenway Health’s 2021-22 annual report. Other big names alongside it include Big Pharma goliaths Gilead Sciences, Janssen Therapeutics and Moderna, Google, the Red Sox Foundation, official charitable arm of MLB’s Boston Red Sox, global accounting giants Deloitte & Touche USA, Ernst & Young and KPMG and the Macy’s Foundation.

As we noted in the beginning of this column, Dunkin’ Joy does not shy away from funding groups that make no secret of their revolutionary social activism on the local level.

The Orlando LGBTQ youth organization funded by Dunkin’ Joy is called Zebra Youth. Its “Our Mission” page reads:

The mission of Zebra Youth is empowering LGBTQ+ youth to thrive.

LGBTQ+: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) and all other (+)

We advocate for social change to advance justice, inclusion, diversity, and equity.

Just something to keep in mind the next time you need to grab a cup of coffee on the go.

