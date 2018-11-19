CNN’s Kirsten Powers damns all white women who voted for Trump: ‘That makes you racist’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2018

In a panel discussion which aired on Nov. 16, CNN political analyst Kirsten Powers said that all white women who support President Donald Trump are “racist.”

Appearing on “CNN Tonight” with host Don Lemon, Powers, referring to white women who back Trump, said: “They’ll say, ‘Well, I’m not racist. I just voted for him because, you know, I didn’t like Hillary Clinton.’ And I just want to say that that’s not – that doesn’t make you not racist. It actually makes you racist. If you support somebody who does racist things, that makes you racist. So, I want to establish that.”

Powers added: “As for why white women do it, I think we have to recognize that white men are doing it as well, but I think sometimes we would hope that we would get better behavior from white women, because white women are themselves oppressed and that they would, therefore, be able to be aligned themselves with other oppressed people.”

She continued: “But, I think we have to remember that the white patriarchal system actually benefits white women in a lot of the ways, and they’re attached to white men, who are benefiting from the system that was created by them, for them and their fathers and their husbands and their brothers are benefiting from the system, and so they are also benefiting.”

On Oct. 23, Powers, who is white, also lectured white people on the virtues of appropriate Halloween costumes.

She tweeted: “Dear white people who are upset that you can’t dress up as another race or culture for Halloween: your feelings don’t matter. The only feelings that matter are of those who feel disrespected/mocked by you appropriating their culture for entertainment. Show some common decency.”

