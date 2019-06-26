CNN’s Alisyn Camerota ‘confused’: Why would parents not want to kill disabled children

by WorldTribune Staff, June 26, 2019

In an interview late last month, CNN New Day host Alisyn Camerota repeatedly pressed a guest on why families shouldn’t be allowed to abort their unborn children for being disabled.

Camerota “seemed genuinely perplexed” during her interview with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill about why anyone would want a family to “have to have” a disabled child, LifeSiteNews noted in a June 24 report.

The interview occurred on May 29, one day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned part of a 2016 Indiana law banning abortion based on a child’s race, sex, or disability.

Specifically questioning the aspect of the law banning abortion based on an unborn child’s disability, Camerota said to Hill: “I’m just curious about that one. Why, why would you want a family to have to have a child with a severe disability?”

Hill replied: “Well, the issue that the general assembly faced was not with regard to the question you pose. It’s the question of the rights and consideration of the unborn child in terms of discriminatory actions of eliminating that opportunity at life.”

“Making a decision based solely on race or disability certainly is a discriminatory practice,” Hill said. “And no decision in terms of whether or not to have a child should be based on that solely. And that’s what the general assembly chose to do in its ban.”

Camerota responded to Hill with a quick and murmured “yeah,” then continued in the line of questioning, saying “But that confuses me. Because as you know there are lots of terminations of pregnancies based on the fact that there are severe abnormalities of a fetus. And so why would you take away that choice from a family?”

In a tweet, Matt Wolking, Deputy Director of Communications – Rapid Response for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, cited the example of Kodi Lee, a blind and autistic man who recently wowed the audience and judges with his singing and piano performance on America’s Got Talent (see below).

In a May 29 tweet, Wolking wrote: “Kodi Lee was born with optic nerve hypoplasia and survived a life-saving surgery when he was 5 days old. Kodi was the kind of baby many on the left say it is more humane to kill in the womb. I’m glad the world has the opportunity to witness Kodi’s incredible talent.”

Wolking added in a second tweet: “From just this morning: watch as CNN’s Alisyn Camerota repeatedly asks why we shouldn’t just kill all the babies with disabilities.”

Hill continued to explain to Camerota that the issue is the morality of aborting a child because the child has a disability.

“Well it’s not a matter of taking away that choice,” he told Camerota. “It’s a matter of making a decision solely on the basis of not wanting a child because the child doesn’t have a particular characteristic.”

Hill then expounded on how many families have accepted disabled children and that the children have had worthwhile lives.

“We have certainly examples every day of children who appear to have disabilities or concerns or problems, prenatal, that are born and live very productive lives and families who support those children,” he said.

“Yeah,” came Camerota’s response, before Hill told her again, “So it’s a matter of whether or not it’s appropriate to use that as a sole basis.”

LifeSiteNews noted that children with prenatal diagnoses such as Down syndrome or a fetal anomaly deeming them “incompatible with life” are aborted at high rates worldwide.

“Doctors are often quick to presume that abortion is desired, suggest abortion, and even pressure parents to abort in these scenarios, even though children can often defy these diagnoses,” LifeSiteNews said.

“However, countless families accepting of life in these instances have testified that an adverse prenatal diagnosis does not diminish the sanctity of a child’s life, frequently expressing gratitude for the gift of their children even when the child’s life is brief in length. Many families who have a child with Down syndrome have given witness to the fact that they live full lives filled with joy, as do the individuals themselves.”

Last month, CNN contributor and former New York City Democratic politician Christine Quinn said on the air, “When a woman gets pregnant, that is not a human being inside of her. It’s part of her body.” Quinn denied that a human life is rated at conception, stating, “That is not science.”

Quinn was debating former Sen. Rick Santorum on Cuomo Prime Time with CNN host Chris Cuomo about a recent wave of pro-life bills at the state level that ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

“Cuomo allowed Quinn’s non-factual assertion to stand,” LifeSiteNews noted. “He also said during the exchange that it is ‘not a legal fact’ that a baby dies during an abortion and invoked the debunked media narrative produced by the abortion lobby prior the Roe v. Wade decision that women ‘were killing themselves in back alleys’ before Roe.”

In February, CCN’s Erin Burnett Outfront featured discussion of Virginia Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam, including the governor’s defense of a radical abortion expansion bill.

“When during the discussion, Republican writer, commentator, and economist Stephen Moore pointed out Northam’s extreme remarks, he was shut down by both his fellow panelists and the program’s host, Burnett, who in response to Moore’s comments maintained a sarcastic look on her face for the duration of the exchange,” LifeSiteNews noted.

