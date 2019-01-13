CNN lost interest in San Diego station’s ‘local view’ on border wall

by WorldTribune Staff, January 13, 2019

CNN last week reportedly asked a TV station in San Diego to contribute a “local view” to a CNN story on border walls.

The station, KUSI, offered reporter Dan Plante, who has extensive experience in reporting on immigration in the area. KUSI said it informed CNN that “most Border Patrol Agents we have spoken to told us the barrier does in fact work.”

CNN then canceled its request, KUSI said.

“As a sign of the times in this debate on the shutdown, CNN asked if KUSI would provide a reporter to offer our local view of the debate, especially to learn if the wall works in San Diego,” KUSI anchor Anna Laurel said on Jan. 10.

“Knowing this, CNN declined to have us on their programs, which often present the wall as not required in other places like the stretch of the Texas border the president visited,” Laurel said. “They didn’t like what they heard from us.”

CNN, in a statement on Jan. 11, denied KUSI’s accusations.

“We called several local stations to book someone for a show. We didn’t end up booking any of them,” the statement said.

“That happens many times every single day. We did, however, book a reporter from KUSI for a story on immigration and the border wall on CNN in November. This is a non story.” However the statement was issued after the the exchange had in fact become a story widely-reported on conservative alternative media.

An earlier report by KUSI reporter Dan Plante on the border wall issue had been picked up by the DrudgeReport.com and tweeted by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich according to Plante’s brother, Chris Plante, a popular radio talk show host in Washington, DC for WMAL.

KUSI tweeted on Jan. 12: “KUSI stands by our original story.”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments