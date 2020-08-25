CNN cuts away from Trump RNC speech, citing ‘outright lies’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2020

The potential for massive fraud with mail-in voting is real. Joe Biden’s threat to shut down the U.S. economy again over covid is real.

President Donald Trump made both of these points in his address to the Republican National Convention on Monday.

CNN’s response was to cut off the president’s speech, complaining that he was telling “outright lies.”

On-air personality Anderson Cooper said it was necessary to cut the president’s speech off because he was “falsely” attacking mail-in voting and Biden’s threat of another coronavirus nationwide lockdown.

What really stuck in Cooper’s craw was Trump’s mail-in voting comments. CNN and other corporate media outlets are content to follow their Democrat overlords’ talking points and refuse to do any objective reporting on the potential for fraud in widespread mail-in voting.

“After vowing to have a positive convention, the president goes negative in its first moments. He started off falsely attacking mail-in voting,” Cooper said. “He falsely accused Democrats of wanting to shut down the country to hurt the economy and somehow help them at the ballot box. He attacked North Carolina’s governor for putting limits on crowds during a convention.”

Fellow CNN on-air personality John King actually took it a step further, advising undecided voters that Trump was being misleading and providing “outright lies.”

“This is a sad thing to say, but a lot of what you just heard from the President of the United States is wrong, misleading, and outright lies,” King said. “Wrong, misleading and outright lies.”

Another CNN personality, Brian Stelter, said the media should interrupt the convention at any point it decides “lies” are being told (which in their Orange Man Bad addled brains is pretty much from start to finish of the event).

“At the RNC Convention starting Monday we can expect a grievance convention where speakers will rant and rave against the media,” Stelter said. “We know that there are going to be right-wing celebrities, speaking at this virtual or partially in person convention. I think we can expect sadly misinformation about voting which is going to put news outlets in tough positions about when to interrupt, when to fact-check and how. There’s also going to probably be headlines about COVID-19 and safety concerns… There are discussions in news rooms about how to handle what is likely to be a stream of lying.”

Over at Trump-hating MSNBC, on-air personality Joy Reed whined about the first night of the RNC: “Everything that they portrayed was a pageant about things that are just a made-up reality. And as a pageant, it wasn’t — it didn’t even have the vibrancy that you saw last week. We just saw people just pounding at that same podium, people who seemed quite angry when they’re in power. I didn’t get it. I have to be honest. I’m just saying as television I didn’t get it.”

