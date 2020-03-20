‘Clueless’: Larry the Cable Guy mocks self-quarantined celebrities

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2020

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot posted a viral video which features a group of wealthy, privileged celebrities self-quarantined in their lavish homes singing John Lennon’s “Imagine”.

“We’re all in this together,” says Gadot at the start of the viral video posted Wednesday to her 36.8 million-fan Instagram page.

The 3-minute clip then cuts to a montage of Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman and other Hollywood elites singing the lyrics of the late Beatle star’s opus, which envisions a world without strife.

Larry the Cable Guy on Thursday ripped the celebrities for being “clueless” of what working Americans are having to go through during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stand-up comedian, tweeted, “Here’s a message from people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone outa work to imagine a world with no possessions while people are living in the street a half mile away from ‘em.”

“They’re clueless,” he added.

Larry the Cable Guy tweeted that he held no “animosity” toward the celebrities in the video but that it was made in “bad taste.”

He continued: “Marx would be proud of that song,” he wrote. “And I’m not imagining no heaven. Jesus gives hope. Government can’t give people a heart change or hope.

“It’s a song about a communist utopia,” he told one critic. “Go go live in China and see if you love it. It’s easy to write that song living in a NY penthouse. No one living under communism would write it. People always love preaching socialism when they live in a country with buffets in every corner.

“It’d be like people losing everything in a tornado and your sending them a song to cheer them up about a world where no one cared about or needed possessions all the while living cozy with said possessions.”

Others took to social media to blast the singing celebrities:

“I’ve always hated this song. ‘Imagine no possessions’ sung by some of the wealthiest people in the world.”

“Imagine all the people … Eating all the riiiich.”

“BOO, donate if you really care abt the world,” wrote one Instagram poster.

Another mocked: “Honey, look at all the rich people singing Imagine. Everything will be alright now, even though we both lost our jobs. This was so much better than money and not cringy at all.”

