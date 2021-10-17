Clintonite McAuliffe was a broken record on voting data integrity in 2019

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2021

While they suggest that anyone who doesn’t believe that the unpopular Joe Biden got 81 million votes could be a domestic terrorist, Democrats prior to Nov. 3, 2020 often lamented how easy it was to cheat in elections, including hacking into a voting machine to change a vote.

One of those was Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor and Clintonian who is running for Virginia governor again in 2021.

In a video ad published by the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, McAuliffe is shown being interviewed numerous times in 2019 and 2020 and, each time, discusses the potential risk of voter fraud and describes actual fraud that he alleges occurred in Virginia.

Youngkin and McAuliffe are locked in what most polls show is a dead heat.

McAuliffe even admits that investigations found that it took a hacker less than 10 minutes to gain access to a voting machine.

Virginia’s elections were so flawed, McAuliffe says in one interview, that he had to replace all of the state’s voting machines.

