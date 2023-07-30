Climate change? Officials admit majority of wildfires in Greece are result of arson

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 30, 2023

Greece’s climate change minister has admitted that the majority of the wildfires that have ravaged the country in recent weeks were the result of arson.

Greek Climate Change Minister Vassilis Kikilias told reporters that most of the 667 wildfires across the country “were caused by human hand,” adding that the people responsible were guilty of “arsons either by criminal negligence or by intention.”

Over 20,000 tourists and residents have been evacuated from their homes and hotels in Greece in recent days.

Even though Greek’s liberal major media outlets have begun to admit that arson is playing a major role in the fires, they still insist that supposed climate change has made it easier for the fires to spread.

Kikilias said the fires have burned 400 square kilometers this month. What climate alarmists aren’t reporting, though, is that far more land was burned in previous years, including the recorded high in 2007 when about four times as much land was burned as this year.

The Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported that “arsonists, who are usually tried for negligence since intent is extremely hard to prove, tend to get away with small sentences, rarely serve any prison time and face no other penalty for the terrible destruction they cause to humans, animals, the environment etc.”

Arson has also been identified as the cause of wildfires in Italy, with police drone footage in the southern region of Calabria catching a man apparently in the act of trying to start a wildfire.

In response to the issue of arson, Calabria Governor Roberto Occhiuto established a specialized task force to combat the scourge of arson, including the fleet of thirty drones that caught the arsonist this week, Italy’s Il Giornale reported.

A police drone captured a suspected arsonist on Monday in the Calabria region in southern Italy, amid widespread wildfires in the country’s biggest islands, Sicily and Sardinia. https://t.co/OEvYUn4hxI pic.twitter.com/ujIHRWHeLB — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 27, 2023

