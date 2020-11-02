Cities bracing for election violence ‘all the proof you need’ that leftists shouldn’t be given power

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted on Sunday: “I promise you this: I’ll end Donald Trump’s chaos and end this crisis.”

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw shot back: “Trump’s chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren’t boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters.”

Indeed, businesses have been boarding up their storefront windows in Portland, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere following threats of election mayhem on the heels of a summer of widespread rioting by leftist mobs.

“Notice what those cities have in common. They’re all Democrat cities,” White House Press Secretary and Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Kayleigh McEnany told “Fox & Friends” on Monday, adding it is “all the proof you need that the Left should not be given federal power.”

“They’re saying if you don’t choose the Left’s chosen candidate, we will send the Left out to attack you. That’s as close to extortion as you can get and Joe Biden has the power to say, ‘Stand down,’ to the mob. Will he do it?” McEnany asked.

“We deserve the great American tradition of democracy, of peaceful elections, of accepting the vote of the American people, but the boarded-up windows, the closed down stores tell you all you need to know about the modern American Left. The violence is unacceptable and they are not deserving of federal power.”

McEnany added that President Donald Trump offers “morning in America” compared to Biden’s “Dark Winter,” saying that voters will bet on the president’s “hottest economy in modern history.”

PJ Media’s Stephen Kruiser noted that “cities that are making a show of bracing themselves for election night violence are all Democrat-run places that embraced Black Lives Matter and Antifa.”

Many in the major media, however, “have been warning about the threat of violence from right-wing militias,” Kruiser noted. “No mention of BLM or Antifa. You know, the groups that have been committing all of the violence. It would be silly to bring them up, wouldn’t it?”

That the major media is talking about violence — even the threat of it — at all “is amazing,” Kruiser added. “These are the people who’ve spent months telling us that smashed windows and burning buildings were happening amid ‘mostly peaceful’ protests.”

Kruiser said the major media: “These idiots have been lying for so long they believe their own garbage. They’re going to lie themselves into being destroyed by the mobs they’ve been coddling and running interference for. The karmic payback is not going to be pleasant for them.”

All of these Democrat-run cities are preparing for violence “because they know what the MSM won’t admit: BLM and Antifa are in it just for the violence. They bark about ‘REFORM!’ and ‘JUSTICE!’ but it’s really all about thuggery without fear of retaliation (you won’t see them in places where people fight back) and the occasional free television from a Best Buy with smashed windows,” Kruiser wrote.

