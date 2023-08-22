Chinese illegally crossing U.S. border increased by at least 800 percent in past year

by WorldTribune Staff, August 22, 2023

The number of migrants from China attempting to illegally enter the United States via the southern border has increased by about 800 percent, according to Border Patrol data.

The data show 17,678 illegal migrant encounters of Chinese nationals between October 2022 and July 2023, compared to 1,970 in all of Fiscal Year 2022. In FY 2021, there were just 450 encounters of Chinese nationals at the border.

Chinese migrants are paying between $15,000 and $30,000 to smugglers to get them to the U.S. border, where they have been found with large sums of U.S. currency, Border Patrol agents told The Daily Caller.

Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China”, told the Daily Caller that there are potential national security concerns associated with the latest surge in migrants from China.

“When I first saw that the surge in Chinese migrants, that’s the thought that came to my mind that these are either Ministry of State Security agents or Chinese military, who are coming to this country to commit acts of sabotage against the U.S.,” Chang said.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Mark Green, chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, has said that it was “very likely” that “military personnel” were being inserted into the United States by China by crossing the southern land border.

Announcing an investigation into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his role in the border crisis, Green said many of the Chinese nationals entering America were “military-age men,” many of them having “known ties” to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Rebecca Grant, a national security analyst at IRIS Independent Research, told Newsweek: “If you’re a bad guy that wants to infiltrate operatives into the USA, the southern border is a pretty easy way to do it.”

Please Support Real Journalism

A Reuters journalist earlier this year reported witnessing hundreds of Chinese nationals along an isolated border stretch in southeastern Texas.

Reuters interviewed more than two dozen of the Chinese migrants, all of whom said they got the idea to take the land route to the U.S. on social media and drew on influencers, private groups and comments to plan their trips.

“I go to Hong Kong from Hubei first, then to Thailand from Hong Kong by plane, then Turkey from Thailand by plane, then Ecuador and up through South America to America here,” one migrant told Reuters.

Footage taken by Fox News earlier this year showed how Team Biden’s border authorities were releasing busloads of Chinese nationals into the U.S. interior.

CBP sources told Fox the migrants are being released with Notices to Appear (NTA) because there are so many crossing and no more space to house them. Migrants released with NTAs are given a court hearing for their immigration cases, which can take between four and seven years to resolve.

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish