China to access $1.2 billion submarine base it is constructing for Bangladesh

FPI / September 24, 2019

By Richard Fisher, Geostrategy-Direct.com

In 2016 Bangladesh purchased two Chinese Type-035 conventional submarines. Now China is going to build a $1.2 billion submarine base for Bangladesh, raising concerns about future Chinese naval access.

On Sept. 12, a member of the Bangladesh Parliament disclosed that China will help Bangladesh build a new port to accommodate two Type-035 class attack submarines purchased from China in 2016.

On that day, Member of Parliament retired Col. Faruk Khan told Bangladesh’s BenarNews:

“We are going to construct a submarine base in Cox’s Bazar with Chinese assistance. We have procured two submarines from China, so we need a submarine base…The Chinese will help us build the base and impart training to our personnel to operate the submarines and base.”

“The Chinese submarines will not come here,” he said. “The base is for our submarines.”

More . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments