China screens went blank during Pence comments on CCP, returned to normal when Harris spoke

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2020

China censored Mike Pence during Wednesday night’s debate when the vice president said that the communist nation was responsible for the coronavirus, reports say.

As Pence began to criticize Beijing’s response to the virus, saying “China is to blame,” and slamming Biden for ‘cheerleading’ for the Chinese Communist Party, CNN’s feed in China suddenly cut out and the words “no signal – please stand by” appeared over a test pattern.

Nathan VanderKlippe, the Globe and Mail’s Beijing reporter, noted the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) heavy-handed response to the criticism.

“What it looks like when China censors a vice-presidential debate after a question about China is asked – and then lifts the blackout when conversation appears set to move on,” he posted on Twitter.

Pence said China mishandled containing the pandemic, adding: “China and the World Health Organization did not play straight with the American people. They did not let our personnel into China to get information on the coronavirus until the middle of February.”

“Fortunately, President Trump in dealing with China from the outset of this administration, standing up to China that had been taking advantage of America for decades in the wake of Joe Biden’s cheerleading for China,” Pence said.

The U.S. intelligence community last month accused China and Iran of attempting to undermine President Donald Trump’s re-election chances in hopes of a Joe Biden presidency.

“Ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections, foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process,” said National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina in August. “They may also seek to compromise our election infrastructure for a range of possible purposes, such as interfering with the voting process, stealing sensitive data, or calling into question the validity of the election results. However, it would be difficult for our adversaries to interfere with or manipulate voting results at scale.”

Harris called out for refusing to answer on Democrat ticket’s court-packing plan

The Democrat vice presidential nominee was slammed for ducking questions about Democrats’ plant to add liberal judges — court packing — to the Supreme Court to offset the current conservative majority.

Former Democrat Rep. Harold Ford Jr. of Tennessee said Thursday on Fox & Friends: “Democrats, I am a Democrat. We’re going to have answer that question better than what was answered last night.”

In the National Review, former Assistant U.S. Attorney and columnist Andy McCarthy wrote: “Harris tried the smooth-talk approach. Okay, let’s talk court-packing, and then blather on about courts but not about packing them, but she is no Obama, so it came off as amateur hour.”

Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino tweeted: “The former Democratic congressman @HaroldFordJr is absolutely right: It’s time for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to stop ducking the question about whether they will restructure our government in order to pack the Supreme Court with liberal politicians.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, head of the Republican Attorneys General Association, tweeted: “I agree with @HaroldFordJr on this. Americans deserve an answer from @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We need to know if they intend to restructure our government by packing #SCOTUS with radical activists.”

Pence said to Harris during the debate: “Your party is actually openly advocating adding seats to the Supreme Court, which has had nine seats for 150 years, if you don’t get your way. This is a classic case of if you can’t win by the rules, you are going to change the rules. Now, you have refused to answer the question. Joe Biden has refused to answer the question. So I think the American people would really like to know if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, are you and Joe Biden, if somehow you win this election, going to pack the Supreme Court to get your way?”

Writer notes Harris’s dishonesty on Abe Lincoln

Not only did Harris refuse to answer questions about Democrats’ plans to expand the Supreme Court, “she also misrepresented history,” National Review Online senior write Dan McLaughlin noted.

Harris claimed that President Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because “Honest Abe said, it’s not the right thing to do” and wanted the people to vote first.

“Lincoln, of course, said no such thing,” McLaughlin noted. “He sent no nominee to the Senate in October 1864 because the Senate was out of session until December. He sent a nominee the day after the session began, and Salmon P. Chase was confirmed the same day. And Lincoln wanted to dangle the nomination before Chase and several other potential candidates because he wanted them to campaign for him. Lincoln’s priority was winning the election, which was necessary to win the war — and he filled the vacancy at the first possible instant.

“Kamala Harris is simply inventing history.”

