China good, Russia bad: Former Trump official hits U.S. return to ‘cluelessness’

Team Biden’s bellicose rhetoric toward Russia, backed by military inaction, contrasts with its muted response to China’s direct challenge to U.S. strategic interests.

In his State of the Union address, Joe Biden made no mention of China’s role in spreading Covid throughout the world or whether his administration will hold Beijing accountable for its role in the devastating pandemic.

The omission reflects the growing shifts in policy toward the Communist superpower by Biden and his team, a former Trump administration official said.

“This shows the complete cluelessness of the entire Biden approach to the Chinese Communist Party threat,” the former State Department China policymaker during the Trump administration told The Washington Times. “It’s not whether we want to change China or not, it’s the undisputable reality that China is already changing and destroying the U.S. in a fundamental way.”

The Chinese are targeting the U.S. industrial and economic base, American freedom of expression in academia, Hollywood and online, and is undermining democratic values, defense technology and public health through cyberattacks, critics say.

As a result, “the CCP is systematically dismantling the critical sinews of America,” the former official said.

China in the early days of the outbreak in early 2020 failed to identify the virulence of the virus and refused to provide virus samples to the international health officials. Beijing also failed to limit travel from Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and has refused to cooperate in identifying the source, either a leak from a government laboratory or from an infected animal.

Current U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States’ competition with China will not involve blaming Beijing for the pandemic.

