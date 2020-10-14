China assists as North Korea rolls out new monster ICBM

By

Geostrategy-Direct

By Richard Fisher

For the 79th Anniversary parade of the North Korea Workers Party a new large intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was revealed, with its very-likely China-assisted 22-wheel transporter-erector-launcher (TEL). / KCNA

North Korea used the Oct. 10 parade to mark the 79th Anniversary of its North Korean Workers Party dictatorship to reveal its latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), carried by the world’s largest missile transporter-erector-launcher (TEL).

It is possible this new ICBM could carry multiple warheads, but North Korea may not reveal that capability until it is tested.

It likely has the range to cover most targets in the Continental United States.

