Children’s climate fury, at UN, spares China, responsible for 30 percent of global emissions

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2019

They scold President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress. They like to bully countries into taking action on global warming.

But conspicuously absent in the climate alarmism pushed by the Left via children and a compliant corporate media is China, which is responsible for 30 percent of global emissions.

Also rarely mentioned by leftists and the kids pushing their cause is that China has banned the Climate Strike events that are being held in over 150 countries to raise awareness for purported “global warming.”

The Left’s climate hypocrisy, some analysts said, was on full display on Sept. 23 when a group of kids, led by Swedish teen climate star Greta Thunberg, filed a complaint with the United Nations against five countries for their alleged inaction on climate change.

The complaint, filed with the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, accuses Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey of failing to fulfill their obligations to act against climate change, placing them in violation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, a three-decade-old human rights treaty which sets out the “civil, political, social, and cultural rights of children, Breitbart News noted.

“Change needs to happen now if we are to avoid the worst consequences. The climate crisis is not just the weather. It means also, lack of food and lack of water, places that are unlivable and refugees because of it. It is scary,” Thunberg said in a statement upon announcing the complaint.

The complaint was filed through the Third Optional Protocol, a mechanism which allows children to formally request the U.N. take action regarding the petitioner’s cause of choice.

The complaint’s filing came on the same day Thunberg “unleashed an emotional tirade on world leaders” at the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York City, the Breitbart report noted.

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you,” said the Swedish teenager in her planned remarks. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

The Left hailed Thunberg as a hero, using her speech to attack Trump, who pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord in 2017.

In response to Thunberg’s rant, Trump offered one of his signature tweets: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Breitbart News entertainment editor Jerome Hudson notes in his book, 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, the U.S. has lowered emissions while growing its economy through the use of fracking — a practice that the Left wants to stop.

Thunberg did not endorse nuclear power — a zero-emissions technology — or any other solutions during her UN speech, the Breitbart report noted.

