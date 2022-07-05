Chicago death toll in perspective; 10 on a typical weekend vs 6 in Highland Park

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2022

A gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more as he fired from a rooftop onto a crowd attending a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

In Chicago, at least 10 people were killed and 62 others were wounded by gunfire over the Fourth of July weekend, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Last year, 19 people were killed and more than 100 people were shot over the long Fourth of July weekend in Chicago, which has the strictest gun laws in the nation and “assault weapons” are banned.

Former Washington Times managing editor Fran Coombs noted in a Facebook post: “Ten killed, 62 wounded in Chicago this past weekend — business as usual. Six killed, more than 30 wounded in a random mass shooting in neighboring Highland Park, an overwhelmingly white Chicago suburb. Which one” are Joe Biden “and the media going to focus on, I wonder?”

The focus is likely to be more on guns after it was revealed by The Gateway Pundit that the alleged shooter in Highland Park, 22-year-old Bobby Crimo, has socialist leanings and is a fan of Antifa.

“Crimo has ties to the Democratic Socialists of America as noted by the tattoo on his neck. This is the largest and fastest-growing socialist organization in the U.S.,” the Gateway Pundit report said. “Crimo also has ties to Antifa. In one picture on social media, he shares his dark Antifa outfit.”

Meanwhile, the Sun-Times detailed the 10 shooting deaths in Chicago over the July Fourth weekend:

• A man was killed and two others were wounded while at a party in Woodlawn early Tuesday. Police said a man pulled out a gun and began firing around 2:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue. A 31-year-old man was shot six times and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A man in his mid-20s was shot in the thigh and buttocks and was taken in good condition to the same hospital. A 31-year-old woman was also shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital in good condition. No one was in custody.

• A woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shootout Friday night in Chinatown, the police said. Two men were shooting at each other about 10:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said. A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died due to her injuries. A second woman, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. She was listed in good condition. One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

• Three people were shot, one fatally, in a backyard early Sunday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The victims were with people in the backyard of a house about 5:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Harper Avenue when someone approached and fired into the crowd, police said. A man, 24, was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Two women, 24 and 30, suffered multiple gunshots and went to Jackson Park Hospital before going to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The younger woman’s condition was stabilized and the older woman was in good condition.

• A man was fatally shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side. The 31-year-old was outside about 5:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the arm and head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

• Less than an hour earlier, a man was fatally shot in West Garfield Park.About 5 p.m., Keishone Roberts, 29, was in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street when someone approached and opened fire, police said. He was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

• Just after midnight Saturday, a man was shot to death in South Chicago on the Far South Side. The man, 30, was in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue when he was shot in the head about 12:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

• A man was fatally shot while riding in a car early Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The man, 35, was in the passenger seat of a car in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was struck in the neck by gunfire about 3 a.m., police said. The driver continued for two and a half miles, to the 5600 block of South Spaulding Avenue, where she called police, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

• A man was killed in a shooting around 4 p.m. Saturday in South Shore. He was riding a bike in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when someone fired from a dark-colored sedan, police said. The 26-year-old was struck in the head and arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

• A man was fatally shot while sitting outside of a residential building Sunday morning in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The man, 38, was shot in the chest and the head around 10 a.m. in the 700 block of North Springfield Avenue, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

• Hours later, a man was shot to death while walking in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.The man, believed to be 25 to 35 years old, was in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a dark-colored car approached and someone inside got out and opened fire around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and pronounced dead, officials said.

