Cherokee Nation: Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test ‘a mockery’ and ‘inappropriate’

The Cherokee Nation released a statement on Oct. 15 criticizing Sen. Elizabeth Warren for using what it called an “inappropriate” DNA test to “claim any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation.”

“It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven,” Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said in the statement.

Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, on Oct. 15 released her DNA test results to Annie Linskey of the Boston Globe. The Globe issued two corrections after “Linskey botched the math on the DNA findings, naturally, in Warren’s favor,” according to a Breitbart News report that the Boston Globe might have considered biased as well.

“The truth is that even if you believe the results, Warren might have anywhere from 1/64 to 1/1,024 Native heritage, which means she has as much Native heritage as the average white American, which means her claim to be a Cherokee has been debunked by her own DNA test,” Breitbart continued in the same vein.

The Boston Globe’s report also revealed that “To make up for the dearth of Native American DNA,” samples from Mexico, Peru, and Colombia were used to stand in for Native American samples.

“In other words, all Warren’s DNA test really proves is that she might be 1/64 to 1/1,024 Mexican, Peruvian, or Colombian,” Breitbart noted.

In his statement, Hoskin wrote: “A DNA test is useless to determine tribal citizenship. Current DNA tests do not even distinguish whether a person’s ancestors were indigenous to North or South America.”

Hoskin concluded that “Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”

Meanwhile, Warren unleashed a series of tweets following President Donald Trump’s reaction to her DNA announcement.

Asked about his reported promise to donate $1 million to Warren’s charity of choice, Trump said: “I’ll only do it if I can test her personally. That will not be something I enjoy doing, either.”

Warren tweeted: “We all know why @realDonaldTrump makes creepy physical threats about me, right? He’s scared. He’s trying to do what he always does to women who scare him: call us names, attack us personally, shrink us down to feel better about himself. It may soothe his ego – but it won’t work.”

That was just one of more than two dozen tweets on Warren’s campaign account on Oct. 15.

Trump clearly noticed, posting three tweets on Oct. 16 claiming Warren’s DNA test is “bogus” and that she perpetrated a “scam and a lie.”

Warren shot back: “You’ve lost a step, and in 21 days, you’re going to lose Congress.”

Columnist Jeffrey T. Kuhner noted that Warren will debate her Republican opponent, Geoff Diehl, on Oct. 19.

Diehl “should call her out, and demand that she apologize,” Kuhner wrote. “After all, Diehl is more of an Indian than she is.”

