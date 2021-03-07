Cheney challenged: State lawmaker to represent Wyoming, not ‘D.C. elitists’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2021

Wyoming state Rep. Chuck Gray announced he will challenge Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in the 2022 GOP primary.

Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, chose Swamp values over Wyoming values on Jan. 13 when she was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Following her vote, several Republican lawmakers, Trump surrogates, and the former president himself suggested Cheney should be primaried in 2022.

Related: Swamp values: Liz Cheney opts for D.C. over Wyoming, won’t resign, February 8, 2021

“It is abundantly clear to those of us who actually live in Wyoming that Liz Cheney views her positions as nothing more than a stepping stone, and we’re just supposed to go along with it. Well, not anymore. Wyoming agrees with President Trump … it is time to get rid of Liz Cheney,” Gray said in a statement.

“My proven record of leadership for the people of Wyoming is the polar opposite of hers, and it is why I am proud to announce my intent to seek the Republican Party’s nomination to serve the citizens of Wyoming in the United States House of Representatives,” Gray added.

Cheney said on Jan. 12 that she voted to impeach Trump because he allegedly “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack” on Jan. 6 during the Joint Session of Congress. “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President.”

Following Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump, Gray called for either her resignation or for Cheney to be censured.

Last month, the Wyoming Republican Party voted overwhelmingly to censure Cheney.

In remarks to reporters last month, Cheney clashed with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy about Trump’s status in the Republican Party. While McCarthy said Trump should give remarks at the CPAC 2021, Cheney disagreed, saying, “I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

Trump, during his speech at CPAC, named all the Republicans who either voted to impeach or convict him, ending with Cheney. “Hopefully they’ll get rid of her,” he said. “Get rid of them all.”

“I will be actively working to elect strong, tough, and smart Republican leaders,” Trump declared. “RINOs will destroy the Republican Party … and the American workers,” he also told the crowd, using the acronym for “Republicans in Name Only”.

Gray noted in a tweet: “It’s time for a leader who actually listens to the hard-working people of Wyoming, and not to the D.C. elitists. Join me on my journey as I seek the Republican nomination for the United States Congress.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media