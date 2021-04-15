Cheese is ‘racist’ and shouldn’t be served in schools, British activist says

by WorldTribune Staff, April 15, 2021

Not satire.

Cheese and other dairy products should be removed from the school menu because the food items are “racist,” a British environmental activist said in petitioning her local council, according to a report.

“Yes, really,” Summit News noted in its April 14 report.

The activist, Alison Plaumer, said during a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting that dairy is racist because black people are more likely to be lactose intolerant.

“Arguably, there is a racist element to serving dairy too much because 65 percent of the world’s population are lactose intolerant, many from the BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) community,” said Plaumer.

Plaumer, who identifies as an Extinction Rebellion eco-warrior, demanded that plant-based only food be introduced at all government-run schools for two days a week.

“If people think food is racist then they are not qualified to be near a school,” the Summit News cited one respondent as saying in reaction to the story.

“The drinking of milk to symbolize white supremacy is a years old 4chan invented meme that was created to troll racism-obsessed leftists,” the report noted. “Now they’re seriously talking about it as a social justice cause in government meetings.”

