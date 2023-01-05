Check a mirror? FBI offers $500,000 reward for info on Jan. 6 pipe bomber

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 5, 2023

The FBI, the ATF, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced on Jan. 4 that they have raised the reward for information leading to the arrest of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill pipe bomber to $500,000.

“For two years, a dedicated team of FBI agents, analysts, and law enforcement partners have been tirelessly reviewing evidence and digital media related to this case,” David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, said in a statement.

According to the FBI Washington Field Office’s press release, the suspect placed pipe bombs in a Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Republican National Committee Headquarters, located at 310 First St. SE, and the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, located at 430 South Capitol St. SE, #3, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, between approximately 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Another question the feds might want to ask is why the Select Committee on Jan. 6 provided zero insight into the pipe bombs.

While the FBI, ATF, and D.C. police are hoping people will take a second look and see if they have any information, critics say the feds may want to take a look into their own agencies.

Revolver News, which has done the work on the Jan. 6 pipe bomber story the Big Media refuses to, reported in August that it “can prove that the FBI is in possession of, but has refused to release, security camera footage of the January 6 pipe bomber planting the pipe bomb at the DNC building at 7:52 p.m. on January 5th.”

Here’s what others are saying about the FBI, ATF, and D.C. Police raising the reward to $500,000:

Did you ask people in your own department? — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) January 4, 2023

“The call is coming from inside the house.” Where can I pick up the reward? — K Fitton (@KelFitton) January 4, 2023

Ray Epps needs more money to spill the beans!! — John Gaulin (@JohnGaulin1) January 4, 2023

Perhaps look inward — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) January 4, 2023

