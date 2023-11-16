Charges dismissed for Canadian pizzeria owner who served unvaxxed customers

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 16, 2023

All charges against a pizzeria owner accused of violating Calgary city Covid lockdown orders against serving unvaccinated customers have been dropped.

The charges of Covid restriction non-compliance against Jesse Johnson, the owner of Without Papers Pizza, were dismissed on Wednesday following a constitutional challenge brought by The Democracy Fund (TDF).

The pizzeria was forced into insolvency because of the implementation of provincial health orders during the pandemic.

Johnson said he intends on pursuing a civil lawsuit against the city government.

“It is a bittersweet irony what happened here today,” said Johnson. “My restaurant was shut unadjudicated.”

Johnson was charged in October 2021 with breaching multiple bylaws after its business license was suspended for not complying with public health orders and after undercover inspectors were permitted to purchase pizza and remain in the restaurant without providing proof of vaccination.

One day after the city implemented the new bylaw mandating Calgary businesses to require vaccine passports, Without Papers Pizza said it would defy the order.

“We accept all, may they be vaccinated or unvaccinated, as being equal in their humanity and afforded the same dignity and equity as such,” the pizzeria said.

BREAKING:

Jesse Johnson announces that he’s planning to sue the government:

“These bastards they literally tried to break me — financially, mentally, and spiritually,” His business in Calgary, Alberta was destroyed by the government for refusing to discriminate based on… pic.twitter.com/yQd71e0JVG — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) November 15, 2023

