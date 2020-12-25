CEO Patrick Byrne goes public with claim about Barack Obama and the 2016 and 2020 elections

by WorldTribune Staff, December 25, 2020

In a flurry of interviews, including a podcast with Tracy Beanz, former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne has described a stormy Dec. 18 meeting at the White House with “advisors and lawyers” who he said wanted the president to concede and were hostile to both him and attorney Sidney Powell. He has also described being holed up in the Trump Hotel in Washington since the election and spending over a million dollars of his own money to fight what he views as a stolen election.

But there is much more to the story, he says. In a Dec. 21 analysis for WND.com, Lt. Col. James Zumwalt cites other video interviews in which Byrne attempts to “connect the dots” on how Barack Obama remained in Washington’s “swamp” to play the role of puppeteer in 2016 and, after that plan was foiled, hijack the 2020 election.

The dots Byrne connects include Obama’s remaining in the swamp after leaving office, the enormous clout leftist billionaire George Soros enjoys with Democrat campaigns, and how Hillary Clinton “received yet another ‘get out of jail card’ for previously unknown criminal conduct swept under the rug – and the ominous reason why.”

Byrne’s claim, when connected to the following dots, “lends credibility to his story,” Zumwalt wrote.

• It is kind of an unspoken courtesy observed since Woodrow Wilson left the White House in 1921 that departing presidents do not remain in Washington. Obama’s decision to rent, and later buy, a home in D.C. may have been driven by a more sinister motive.

• In a recent video interview, Obama made a strange revelation. He said he would be fine running a presidency from the basement of his home, with a way to communicate with a “front” person. Obama said: “I used to say, if, if, I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man, a front woman and they had an earpiece in and I was in the basement in my sweats … I’d be fine with that.” Did he mean during his presidency, after, or both?

• Earlier this year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi established a commission to explore the need for Congress to remove a mentally unfit president from office. Pelosi sadi: “This is not about President Trump. … But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents.” With the numerous gaffes, lapses in thought, etc., Joe Biden displays continuously, suggesting mental deterioration, could it be Pelosi knew Biden would win the election but then be hard-pressed to lead the country?

• There were two individuals with enormous impact on the Biden campaign – Obama and Soros. According to research reports by the Sturgis-Fellowes Institute, both sought to maneuver Kamala Harris into the White House in 2020. Soros enlisted Obama in the effort “to teach Senator Harris how to be silky smooth in her rhetoric and delivery.” Primary voters obviously did not agree with Soros as Harris had to drop out of the presidential race. However, clearly these two men influenced Biden to select her as his running mate. Unsurprisingly, among the first to congratulate her after Biden’s selection was Soros’s son, Alexander.

• Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 still left Obama well positioned geographically to establish a shadow government. Obama expressed support for anti-Trump protesters, saying he was “heartened” by them. Left unmentioned was the fact his political network, Organizing for Action, had played a role in promoting the protests. Situated just 2 miles from the White House, the Obamas worked with other Democrats to destroy Trump’s presidency to preserve Obama’s legacy.

• After they declared the 2020 presidential election for Biden, the corporate media which would not touch news of Biden family corruption suddenly began to focus on Hunter Biden’s questionable dealings with China. Meanwhile, the only person defending the Bidens at this point is Joe. A national defense analyst suggests this sudden media interest may be foreboding – a sign Democrats are setting Joe up for a fall. If so, it obviously would fulfill the goal set by Obama and Soros to seat their “Wonder Woman” – Kamala Harris – in the Oval Office.

With those dots in mind, in a recent interview Byrne discusses “Operation Snow Globe.”

Byrne said: “I facilitated a bribe for Hillary Clinton on January 14, 2016 … on behalf of the FBI.”

Byrne said the FBI approached him on Dec. 1, 2015 to disclose that Hillary had previously accepted a $20 million bribe from the Turkish government. The FBI operatives told Byrne they had authorization to set Hillary up in a sting and his services were needed to facilitate it. The sting involved an $18 million bribe from another government (ironically believed to be Russia). Byrne’s mission was to get Hillary alone for 10 minutes in a room where that government’s representative would meet with her. Hillary discreetly did so, making sure she kept the meeting off her official calendar, and accepted the bribe. Byrne says Attorney General William Barr knows about the sting operation as well as U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia hoax.

Three days after the sting, Byrne said the FBI returned to inform him he would have to forget about what happened. Inquiring why, he was told Hillary was clearly going to win the 2016 presidential election and when she did, she would send her own people over to the FBI to bury the evidence of her bribery. Anyone involved in the investigation would be destroyed, including Byrne. He was told the operation had been scrubbed at the highest level.

While Byrne initially accepted this decision, it did not sit well with him. Three weeks later, he made his frustrations known to the FBI. He said there was ample time before the election for him to appear before a grand jury to testify and for Hillary to be indicted. Again the FBI declined. But what they told him next, Byrne explains, is key to understanding what has been happening in America the past five years.

Bryne recounts being told the following: “President Obama has his people across this federal bureaucracy at this point but especially the Department of Justice. Hillary is going to be president for eight years, and nothing is going to change that.”

Byrne then recounted what FBI agents shared with him about Obama’s plan to manipulate Hillary:

“… think of her (Hillary) being a Bunsen burner within the Department of Justice. That evidence about the two bribes … is going to be sitting on the Bunsen burner, and the hand on the Bunsen burner is going to be one of Barack Obama’s people. If Hillary is a good girl and defends Obamacare, that flame stays low. If she’s a bad girl and thinks for herself, it’s going to get turned up high. That way Barack Obama is going to manage Hillary for the eight years she is president, and then she’s going to step down and Michelle is going to run. … That’s the plan. That came out of the lips of a federal agent. It was confirmed to me this spring that … plan was called Operation Snow Globe. That was Brennan and Obama’s name for it. They were trying to get Hillary to step into a snow globe … that any time they wanted they could then pick it up and shake for eight years. My bribe was the bait to get her to step into the snow globe. …

“This isn’t a theory. … I’m acknowledging I took part in all this. I thought I was helping them conduct federal law enforcement. It turned out that I was helping them set up Hillary Clinton for the Deep State to control her. … And so I’m saying, this entire thing, this last five years has been a coup from Obama against Hillary that when Trump won in a fluke, it got warped into the Russian collusion delusion. … I’m about as involved in this as you can get, and I promise you this is exactly what happened. And what we are seeing here is the last act to play out. …

“I knew in October 2018 that this was going to happen because in 2018 … a federal agent came to tell me, ‘Patrick, you need to understand there are billionaires walking around this world that we made and we’re prepared to do the same for you. You just have to stay calm. You have to stay quiet through the election.’ And, by that election, I knew they meant the 2020 election. So I’ve known they were going to hijack this election since October of 2018.”

Zumwalt noted that Obama had “counted on holding the strings of power for what he believed would be an additional 16-year run, courtesy of Hillary and Michelle – with Hillary a willing puppet due to the bribery charges hanging over her head. In view of Trump’s election spoiling Obama’s Plan A, does Obama’s Plan B now involve using the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office to get his preferred candidate, Kamala Harris, in? And, as far as Hillary’s bribery not coming to light before Byrne’s tell-all interview, one assumes a Deep State still influenced by Obama kept it buried. Meanwhile, Biden may unknowingly be serving as a puppet in all this – one controlled by master puppeteer Barack Obama. Others may recognize this as recently suggested by CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny’s slip of the tongue comment during an interview with Wolf Blitzer, referring to Biden as ‘President-elect Joebama,’ before correcting himself.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media