CEO of ‘clean beef’ company says he would shut down before selling mRNA-injected meat

by WorldTribune Staff, July 12, 2023

At Whole Cows, mRNA-free beef is what’s for dinner.

Jason Nelson, the CEO of the Waco, Texas-based “clean beef” company said he would rather shut down than sell products with even a trace of pharmaceuticals from injections in cattle.

In conversations with his customers, Nelson said he found the top concern is the ingredients in the U.S. meat supply — specifically, mRNA in beef.

“What they’re scared of is what’s in their beef. They don’t know what’s in their food. Every question we get is, ‘Are you sure it doesn’t have mRNA? Are you sure it doesn’t have GMO?’ ” Nelson said. “We know two things are coming down the line. One is there are going to be mRNA mandates for cattle. That is coming.”

Nelson told the Epoch Times he sees a contracting global food supply only getting worse as progressives wage war against carbon, forcing farms and food producers worldwide to shut down.

“I would say there is a war not only against beef, there is a war against Americans being healthy,” Nelson said.

Ireland’s government, for example, announced it may need to cull the nation’s cattle supply by 200,000 cows to meet climate goals.

“Ask the farmers in the Netherlands [where the government is shutting down farms] if it’s a conspiracy. Ask the farmers who’ve had their land bought by China or Bill Gates here,” Nelson said.

“It does not take much to cripple the food chain. Beef is, in my opinion, an icon. It provides everything from milk and cheese to leather goods to beef and everything else. If you want to talk about a mascot for food, the cow is it.”

Nelson, a highly decorated combat veteran who served in two branches of the U.S. military, told the Epoch Times that he began sourcing beef cattle nearly two years ago with input from ranchers to ensure the animals were mRNA injection-free. He eventually locked in contracts with cattle suppliers in Texas with backup suppliers in other states.

“I noticed a great need in the agrarian sector of our community that needs outlets and Americans who need healthy, wholesome food. It was a no-brainer,” Nelson said. “Freeze-dried food is what people need for long-term.”

Nelson, his brother Ben Riley, also a highly-decorated veteran, and a third business partner, J.D. Rucker, launched Whole Cows more than a year ago, spurred on by the desire to ensure a clean beef supply untouched by Big Pharma.

Nelson said he has long questioned the safety and efficacy of mRNA technology in humans. It’s why he left the military after a long career in the Marines and Army, working in the latter branch in psychological operations when the Covid shots were rolled out in 2021. Rather than take the vaccine, Nelson left the Army before the Jan. 31 federal vaccine mandate went into effect, knowing he would lose his retirement benefits.

The food supply, Nelson said, “is where we must start circling the wagons. I would like people to look at the freeze-dried industry. It’s a way to stabilize food prices. You want to be able not to go to the store every day.”

According to market analyst Future Market Insights, the projected global demand for freeze-dried food will grow from $28.4 billion in 2022 to nearly $55 billion by 2032 at a yearly compounded growth rate of 6.8 percent.

Freeze-dried food can last up to 25 years in storage without spoiling.

