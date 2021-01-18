CEO: Amazon, Google, Apple blindsided Parler on the ‘exact same day’

BREAKING . . .

Big Tech giants Amazon, Apple and Google gave no indication to upstart social media platform Parler until the very last moment that their threats to pull the plug were “deadly serious,” Parler CEO John Matze told “Life, Liberty & Levin” in an interview airing Sunday night.

The weekend following the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Parler was booted off Google Play and the Apple App Store. Soon after, Amazon Web Services disconnected Parler from its servers after giving just 24 hours notice. Parler is now suing Amazon in federal court.

“It’s very, very interesting that they all, on the exact same day without previously indicating, they never indicated to us that there was any serious or material problem with our app,” Matze told host Mark Levin. “But on the same day, you know, all on the same day, they send us these very threatening notices.

