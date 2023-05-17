CENTCOM update: U.S. continues fight against ISIS in face of Iran proxy attacks

FPI / May 17, 2023

In April, U.S. Central Command and coalition partners carried out 35 operations against the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization in Iraq and Syria. The operations resulted in 13 ISIS operatives being killed and 28 detained.

“These operations showcase our enduring commitment to the lasting defeat of ISIS and the continued need for targeted military efforts to prevent ISIS members from conducting attacks and regaining a foothold,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

In Syria, CENTCOM relies heavily on its local partners, the Syrian Democratic Forces, in the fight with ISIS.

In Iraq, CENTCOM troops continue to advise, assist, and enable Iraqi Security Forces, including the Kurdish Peshmerga, who lead the shared fight against ISIS in Iraq, CENTCOM said.

“CENTCOM is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.

CENTCOM operations in April 2023 by country:

In Iraq

• 25 partnered operations

• 0 U.S.-only operations

• 9 ISIS operatives killed

• 7 ISIS operatives detained

In Syria

• 10 partnered operations

• 1 U.S.-only operation

• 4 ISIS operatives killed

• 21 ISIS operatives detained

Meanwhile, U.S. officials said an Iranian-backed terror proxy in northern Iraq was behind the drone attack that killed a U.S. military contractor in northeast Syria on March 23 and wounded more than two dozen American civilian and military personnel.

It was one of four attempted drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory by Iranian-backed militias against U.S. forces outside the country since August.

