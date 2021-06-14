CDC tracking web site records record jump in vaccine-related deaths in past week

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2021
In the first 3 months of 2021, the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the United States.
That number was at 5,997 as of June 12.
More than 700 vaccine deaths were reported in just the last week, according to the VAERS data.
Between 1990 and 2020, the largest number of vaccine deaths reported in single year to the VAERS system was 605 in 2019.
As of June 4, there were 329,021 reports of adverse reactions to vaccines on the VAERS system this year.
The 2021 VAERS reports, as of June 4, included:
Deaths: 5,888
Hospitalizations: 19,597
Urgent Care: 43,891
Office visits: 58,800
Specific symptoms:
Anaphylaxis: 1,459
Bell’s Palsy: 1,737
Life threatening: 5,885
Heart attack: 2,190
Myocarditis/Pericarditis: 1,087
Thrombocytopenia/Low Platelet: 1,564
Miscarriage: 652
Severe Allergic Reaction: 15,052
Disabled: 4,583
In a June 11 update, the CDC noted that “serious adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination are rare but may occur.”
For what it described as “public awareness and in the interest of transparency,” the CDC provided updates on the following serious adverse vaccine reactions:
“As of June 9, 2021, VAERS has received 623 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people ages 30 and younger who received COVID-19 vaccine. Most cases have been reported after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), particularly in male adolescents and young adults.”
The CDC said it is investigating the reports.
The CDC added: “Recent reports indicate a plausible causal relationship between the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and TTS, a rare and serious adverse event — blood clots with low platelets — which has caused deaths.”
