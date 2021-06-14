CDC tracking web site records record jump in vaccine-related deaths in past week

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2021

In the first 3 months of 2021, the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the United States.

That number was at 5,997 as of June 12.

More than 700 vaccine deaths were reported in just the last week, according to the VAERS data.

Between 1990 and 2020, the largest number of vaccine deaths reported in single year to the VAERS system was 605 in 2019.

As of June 4, there were 329,021 reports of adverse reactions to vaccines on the VAERS system this year.

The 2021 VAERS reports, as of June 4, included:

Deaths: 5,888

Hospitalizations: 19,597

Urgent Care: 43,891

Office visits: 58,800

Specific symptoms:

Anaphylaxis: 1,459

Bell’s Palsy: 1,737

Life threatening: 5,885

Heart attack: 2,190

Myocarditis/Pericarditis: 1,087

Thrombocytopenia/Low Platelet: 1,564

Miscarriage: 652

Severe Allergic Reaction: 15,052

Disabled: 4,583

In a June 11 update, the CDC noted that “serious adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination are rare but may occur.”

For what it described as “public awareness and in the interest of transparency,” the CDC provided updates on the following serious adverse vaccine reactions:

“As of June 9, 2021, VAERS has received 623 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people ages 30 and younger who received COVID-19 vaccine. Most cases have been reported after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), particularly in male adolescents and young adults.”

Related: Unthinkable? The COVID vaccine may be worse than COVID, June 1, 2021

The CDC said it is investigating the reports.

The CDC added: “Recent reports indicate a plausible causal relationship between the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and TTS, a rare and serious adverse event — blood clots with low platelets — which has caused deaths.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief