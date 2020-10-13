CDC study: 70 percent of covid infected patients reported ‘always’ wearing a mask

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2020

A study by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which not surprisingly has flown under the major media’s radar, found that 70 percent of Americans who contracted coronavirus in July reported “always” wearing a mask.

The CDC study, found than an additional 14 percent said they “often” wear a mask. Only 3.9 percent of those infected said they “never” wear a face covering.

“If anything, mask-wearing has gotten more universal with greater enforcement in the ensuing months, yet the virus continues to spread rapidly,” Daniel Horowitz noted in an Oct. 12 op-ed for The Blaze.

“You feel bad for those who think they can avoid getting a virus that spreads as prolifically as a cold simply by wearing a mask,” Horowitz wrote, adding that the CDC study “demonstrates what we have suspected all along – that the overwhelming majority of people contracting the virus have been consistently wearing masks for quite some time. Fortunately for them, very few of them will get clinically ill from the virus.”

Horowitz continued: “The reality is that the pores in surgical masks are about 30 times larger than the average size of SARS-CoV-2 virions, and some of the cheap (but more comfortable) cotton masks that are commonly worn have pores hundreds of times larger than the virus particles.”

Well before coronavirus because a political issue, it was Dr. Anthony Fauci himself who shot down the idea that wearing masks would serve any use.

“The masks sold at drugstores aren’t even good enough to truly protect anyone,” Fauci told USA Today’s editorial board on Feb. 17. “If you look at the masks that you buy in a drug store, the leakage around that doesn’t do much to protect you. … Now, in the United States, there is absolutely no reason to wear a mask.”

Horowitz noted: “The leakage is akin to trying to contain flies in a jail cell.”

Another question is whether the original warnings of government about re-using masks is contributing to even greater spread.

Horowitz gave the example of a high school in central Michigan which “is completely perturbed by an outbreak of strep throat in the school district, ‘despite’ all the covid protocols in place, which includes using masks.”

Dr. Jennifer Morse, the medical director at the health department, told local media that it was “strange” to have such an outbreak given that strep spreads the same way as coronavirus and they were implementing all of the covid mitigation techniques.

The superintendent of Shepherd Public Schools, Greg McMillan, said, according to WJRT, that “not washing masks enough could be helping to spread the bacteria and that putting masks on different surfaces could spread it, too.”

Horowitz continued:

“Last week, Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared, ‘What aircraft carriers were in World War II, masks are today.’ Actually, it appears that masks are today more like what the Vichy French were to the advancing German forces.

“In 1961, President Eisenhower warned, ‘We must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.’ Boy, does that ring true today.”

