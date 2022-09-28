CDC clarifies: By the way, vaccine status has nothing to do with Covid transmission

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 28, 2022

In the latest update to its guidance on Covid, the CDC acknowledges that an individual’s vaccination status has nothing to do with transmission of the virus.

Vaccination status is no longer used “to inform source control, screening testing, or post-exposure recommendations” for healthcare personnel, the new CDC guidance says.

The CDC “[c]larified” that healthcare facilities, including nursing homes, have discretion on whether to screen-test asymptomatic personnel. It also now says asymptomatic patients “in general” do not require “empiric use of Transmission-Based Precautions” after exposure to an infected person.

For many U.S. families, the CDC’s change in guidance is much too little, much too late, critics say.

The CDC is finally acknowledging that vax status has zero to do with transmission. Families have been destroyed, some members refusing to see others who aren’t “fully vaccinated.” Aunties who’ve not met nieces & nephews. Grandmas who haven’t met grandchildren. Thanks @CDCgov pic.twitter.com/Dj5u440fS2 — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) September 25, 2022

Meanwhile, A CDC study of 12- to 29 year-olds with heart inflammation following mRNA Covid vaccination published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health found that 1 in 6 still had not “fully recovered” at least 90 days after myocarditis onset, including 1 in 100 who hadn’t improved at all.

Myocarditis has increased so markedly among youth since vaccines were authorized for them that an Ivy League-affiliated hospital started running TV ads this month for its treatment in children. New York-Presbyterian marked the ad’s Sept. 6 YouTube video private less than two weeks later, following criticism that it was trying to “normalize” a vaccine-induced condition.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Response Team found more than 800 myocarditis reports to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System from Jan. 12 to Nov. 5, 2021 that matched the parameters for age and time since onset.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish