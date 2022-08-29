CDC admits Covid ‘guidance’ was flawed; No apology for ruined economy, lost lives

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2022

With little fanfare and while taking no responsibility for its deleterious effects on millions of Americans, the CDC on Aug. 17 admitted that its Covid “guidance” was flawed from the get-go.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stated: “For 75 years, the CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations.”

That “performance” included lockdown policies which destroyed the economy and an untold number of lives.

Who will be held accountable for the CDC’s now-admitted failures?

No one.

Remember how many heads rolled at the Department of Defense after Team Biden’s disastrous surrender in Afghanistan? We don’t, because there were none.

As long as unelected officials are pulling the strings, there will be no accountability.

Congress will hold made-for-TV hearings that will likely lead nowhere and do nothing (prove us wrong Republicans, if you regain control).

From the beginning of the pandemic, scientists outside of government questioned mask mandates, social distancing, shutting schools, closing businesses, and vaccine mandates. They were dismissed by the CDC which claimed only it and Anthony “I Am Science” Fauci could determine “the science.”

Walensky’s “our bad” moment followed the CDC’s release of its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) under the title, “Summary of Guidance for Minimizing the Impact of COVID-19 on Individual Persons, Communities, and Health Care Systems — United States, August 2022.”

Under the subhead, “Protecting Persons Most at Risk for Severe Illness,” the CDC took a page straight out of The Great Barrington Declaration, recommending focused protection, meaning protecting those “at particularly high risk … because of older age, disability, moderate or severe immunocompromise, or other underlying medical conditions.”

WorldTribune.com reported on The Great Barrington Declaration’s Covid recommendations in October — of 2020 — and, along with other independent media reporting the same, was dismissed by the health overlords and Big Tech “fact-checkers” as spreading “misinformation.”

Writing for The Epoch Times on Aug. 26, Dr. Joseph Mercola noted: “Considering how hard health officials have fought to segregate, bully, demonize and dehumanize people who didn’t agree with their tyrannical and irrational COVID measures over the past 19 months, the new guidelines are refreshing, but they’re still like a slap in the face.”

The CDC in its new guidance is now advocating for taking personal responsibility for all things Covid:

“Persons can use information about the current level of COVID-19 impact on their community to decide which prevention behaviors to use and when (at all times or at specific times), based on their own risk for severe illness and that of members of their household, their risk tolerance, and setting-specific factors … Education and messaging to help individual persons understand their risk for medically significant illness complements recommendations for prevention strategies based on risk,” the CDC guidance states.

Mercola noted: “Individual risk assessment and risk-based countermeasures are both something we ‘misinformation spreaders’ have called for from the beginning. The risk is not identical for all; hence, risk reduction strategies should not be uniformly applied. Finally, 19 months late, the CDC agrees.”

The CDC also now says that Covid countermeasures that create “barriers to social, educational, and economic activity” can be halted.

The CDC will also no longer discriminate based on Covid vaccine status: “CDC’s COVID-19 prevention recommendations no longer differentiate based on a person’s vaccination status because breakthrough infections occur …”

Jeffrey Tucker, founder and president of the Brownstone Institute, noted:

“Remember when 40% of the members of the black community in New York City who refused the jab were not allowed into restaurants, bars, libraries, museums, or theaters? Now, no one wants to talk about that.

“Also, universities, colleges, the military, and so on — which still have mandates in place — do you hear this? Everything you have done to hate on people, dehumanize people, segregate people, humiliate others as unclean, fire people and destroy lives, now stands in disrepute.

“Meanwhile, as of this writing, the blasted U.S. government still will not allow unvaccinated travelers across its borders! Not one word of the CDC’s turgid treatise was untrue back in the Spring of 2020. There was always ‘infection-induced immunity,’ though Fauci and Co. constantly pretended otherwise.

“It was always a terrible idea to introduce ‘barriers to social, educational, and economic activity.’ The vaccines never promised in their authorization to stop infection and spread, even though all official statements of the CDC claimed otherwise, repeatedly and often.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish