CCP’s Hu Xijin threatens Australia should it join forces with U.S. in Taiwan War

FPI / May 12, 2021

Geostrategy-Direct.com

By Richard Fisher

Hu Xijin is the editor-in-chief of the Global Times but has also become perhaps the most important mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Hu is now the CCP’s threat-maker-in-chief. Unlike dour CCP officials, Hu’s job it to make chilling threats in English to clear the way for the CCP hegemony.

Furthermore, his threats are never countermanded by China’s Foreign Ministry or the Ministry of Defense so Hu has become a CCP-sanctioned one-man verbal artillery barrage.

Hu’s latest threat target has been Australia, which committed the grave sin of recently having discussions in its open press of how Australian military officials are considering possible military contributions to help the United States in the event of a Chinese war attacking democratic Taiwan.

Never mind that Taiwan’s survival as a free nation, not as a large Chinese military base, is also essential to Australia’s ability to defend its freedom from Chinese attack.

In a May 7 Global Time editorial, Hu stated:

“…I suggest China make a plan to impose retaliatory punishment against Australia once it militarily interferes in the cross-Straits situation. The plan should include long-range strikes on the military facilities and relevant key facilities on Australian soil if it really sends its troops to China’s offshore areas and combats against the PLA.”

To drive home his threat Hu added:

“China has a strong production capability, including producing additional long-range missiles with conventional warheads that target military objectives in Australia when the situation becomes highly tense.”

This is likely an allusion to the stated Chinese nuclear policy of not attacking non-nuclear states with nuclear weapons. However, the mere attempt to differentiate would also imply that China could change its policy and decide to strike Australia with nuclear weapons.

