CCP goes bananas over losing pineapple war with Taiwan

FPI / March 12, 2021

By Richard Fisher

Pity the poor Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after its stunning loss of face in the “Battle of the Taiwan Pineapple.”

The department must now carry the burden of the backlash against the CCP’s latest failed political-economic warfare campaign.

The CCP has adopted strategies of blatant economic coercion to force smaller democracies to submit to its dictat.

In April 2020, for example, Australia faced repercussions after backing calls for global inquiries into the origins of China’s Wuhan coronavirus.

Suffering deaths from China’s virus was not enough. For its temerity of suggesting the CCP might be accountable for its virus that has so far killed over 2.5 million worldwide, China spent most of 2020 conducting economic warfare against Australians by imposing tariffs or non-tariff restrictions on Australian wine, coal, sugar, barley and lobster meat.

Taiwan is another Asian democracy that has long refused to submit to the CCP’s more onerous dictat.

On Feb. 26, China brazenly banned the import of Taiwan’s pineapples due to vague health concerns.

Taiwan only exports about 10 percent of its pineapples, but about 97 percent of that figure has been purchased by China in an effort to build political favor with Taiwan’s farm population.

But in a stunning reversal, China’s act of economic warfare has resulted in a political victory for Taiwan, in that Japan has responded by demonstrating its political-economic support for Taiwan.

